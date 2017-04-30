Paul McCartney Tickets in Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena On Sale at Low Prices at Ticket Down

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Paul McCartney tickets in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. Add promo code MCCARTNEY2017 for added savings.

Ticket Down has cheap tickets for Paul McCartney in Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena. This brand new state-of-the-art arena will likely be filled to capacity when Sir Paul headlines here on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

McCartney will be performing at the Little Caesars Arena in conjunction with the 2017 “One on One” Tour. This legendary and beloved performer entered the music business more than five decades ago in 1957 and was a part of one of the most influential musical acts of all time with The Beatles and had another successful run as a member of Wings with his late wife, Linda. He is one of the most accomplished performers of all time as a solo artist, composer, and performer. In his career, he has 60 gold discs according to the Recording Industry Association of America for selling at least 500,000 copies in the United States. He has also sold more than 100 million albums, as well as more than 100 million singles sold.

McCartney has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, first as a member of The Beatles in 1988 and then as a solo artist in 1999. He is also the recipient of 21 Grammy Awards and has written or co-written 32 songs that have reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Among the songs the fans of McCartney will hope to hear him perform include “Live and Let Die,” “Mull of Kintyre,” “Goodnight Tonight,” “Coming Up,” “No More Lonely Nights,” and “We All Stand Together.”

The Paul McCartney “One on One” tour will make a stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. This spectacular venue is slated to open up in September 2017 and it will be the new home of the Detroit Pistons (NBA), Detroit Red Wings (NHL). In addition to sports events, this arena will also host the finest in musical entertainment, community events and family oriented events.

Kid Rock, a Detroit native, is scheduled to be the opening artist at Little Caesars Arena. There are many other A-List music artists scheduled to perform in the first few months at Little Caesars Arena. Along with McCartney and Kid Rock, the other artists who will be headlining here include: Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Ed Sheeran and Fall Out Boy.

