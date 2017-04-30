Paul McCartney Tickets in Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Go On Sale May 1, 2017 at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Paul McCartney tickets in Des Moines, Iowa at the Wells Fargo Arena on July 21, 2017. This trusted ticket site is offering promo code MCCARTNEY2017

He will be performing at the Wells Fargo Arena in conjunction with the 2017 “One on One” Tour. The native of Liverpool, England, who will turn 75 years old in 2017, has turned in a career that can usually only be dreamt about. As a solo performer and as a member of The Beatles and Wings, McCartney has taken part in more than 100 million records sold, more than 100 million singles sold, 60 Recording Industry Association of America certified gold singles with more than 500,000 units sold and 32 songs he either wrote or co-wrote that reached the No. 1 spot in the United States on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. In the United States alone, McCartney has sold more than 15 million records as a solo artist.

McCartney was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 for his achievements as a solo artist and member of Wings and in 1988 as a member of The Beatles. The Guinness Book of World Records called him the “Most Successful Composer and Recording Artist of All Time.” He has also won numerous Grammy Awards with The Beatles, Wings and as a solo performer. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012 and has also been honored with an “Outstanding Contribution to Music” honor from the BRIT Awards. He is also one of a handful of singers to have officially been knighted, having this honor bestowed to him in 1997 by Queen Elizabeth II.

Sir Paul McCartney will bring his amazing “One on One” tour to Des Moines, IA on Friday, July 21st. This busy arena opened its doors in 2005 and was designed to host concerts, basketball games, and hockey games. Some of the concert events that this popular mecca will host during 2017 include: Hall and Oates and Tears For Fears, Neil Diamond, Red Hot Chili Peppers (RHCP), Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers and Joe Walsh, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton.

