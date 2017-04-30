Paul McCartney Tickets in Chicago at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in High Demand at Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap Paul McCartney tickets in Tinley Park/Chicago, IL at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Fans can add promo code MCCARTNEY2017 for extra savings.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) April 30th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for Paul McCartney in the Chicago metro area at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL. This legendary artist will likely fill this venue to capacity when he performs here on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

Sir Paul has worked for more than five decades to become one of the most loved artists in the world. He is a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame having earned induction as a solo artist and as a member of The Beatles. During his career he was also a member of the popular band, Wings, which he was a member of with his late wife Linda and Denny Laine. At nearly 75 years old, McCartney continues to show no signs of slowing down and has recently added additional stops to his “One on One” tour including a show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on 7/25/17.

McCartney has had a long and remarkable career. As a member of The Beatles, McCartney was part of one of the greatest songwriting duos of all time with John Lennon. McCartney has excelled as a songwriter on his own and has taken part in writing or co-writing 32 songs that have reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts in the United States. He has sold more than 25 million records in the United States and has won an over 20 Grammy Awards since his career began.

The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is located at 19100 Ridgeland Avenue in Tinley Park, IL. It was originally opened up back in 1990 and it has a seating capacity of 28,739 for concert events. This very busy venue was formerly known as the First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre from 2006-2015. Some of the A-List music artists that have headlined here include: Depeche Mode, Grateful Dead, Janet Jackson, Roger Waters, Fall Out Boy, Disturbed and Whitney Houston.

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has authentic Paul McCartney tickets at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in conjunction with his 2017 “One on One Tour.” Concertgoers can select from lawn seats, pit seats, box seats, club seats, general admission (GA), special packages, front row seats, VIP seating, loge seats, parking passes and more. Concertgoers can add promo code MCCARTNEY2017 at the checkout.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any musical artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any musicians or venues in this release.

Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices competitive.



About JP Media, LLC