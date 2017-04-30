Paul McCartney Tickets in Bossier City, LA (Shreveport) Go On Sale May 1st at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Paul McCartney tickets in Bossier City, LA at CenturyLink Center. Add promo code MCCARTNEY2017 for added savings.

Shreveport, LA (PRUnderground) April 30th, 2017

This event will likely bring in a sellout crowd due to Sir Paul's popularity in the Shreveport metro area.

He will be performing at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City in conjunction with the 2017 “One on One” Tour. In the history of rock and roll, few artists have made as much of an impact as Sir Paul McCartney. The former member of The Beatles has been in the music business since 1957 and whether it was as a member of The Beatles or as a solo artist, has become one of the best selling performers of all time. As a whole, McCartney is as good as it gets in the business and even at nearly 75 years old, his concerts sell out within minutes.

Some of the all time Beatles favorites McCartney fans in the Shreveport, Louisiana metro area will look forward to hearing include: “Yesterday,” “And I Love Her,” “Blackbird,” and “A Hard Day’s Night.” He has a dynamic new setup along with a setlist which features nearly 40 all time favorite hits and this mega star has received rave reviews from cities where he presented the “One on One” Tour during 2016.

Paul McCartney is one of the most beloved musical acts in the history of rock and roll. The former member of The Beatles and Wings has been a part of countless massive hits over the years and even as a solo performer, has continued to wow fans. For more than five decades McCartney has been the man behind hundreds of live performances that has brought his music to the fans.

McCartney is one of the most successful musicians of all time. As a solo artist and as a member of The Beatles and Wings, McCartney has sold more than 100 million records and more than 100 million singles. He is a 21-time Grammy Award winner that has written or been the co-writer of 32 songs that have charted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts. He is also a two-time inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, first as a member of The Beatles in 1988 and then again as a solo artist in 1999.

When McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison originally formed in 1960, they quickly became the most talked about musical group around the world. With the help of McCartney, The Beatles have won dozens of awards and accolades including 10 Grammy Awards along with 26 nominations.

After The Beatles split up, McCartney went on to have a successful solo career that saw him earn his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. Among his most popular songs that fans will hope to hear him perform live later this year include “Let Me Roll It,” “Helen Wheels,” “Jet,” “Venus and Mars/ Rock Show,” “Band on the Run,” “Maybe I’m Amazed,” and “Live and Let Die.” These singles have helped McCartney sell more than a million units as a solo performer. He is also an established writer, having taken part in 32 songs that have reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts.

The Paul McCartney “One on One” tour will make a stop at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City (Shreveport, LA). This arena located at 2000 CenturyTel Center Drive in Bossier City has a seating capacity of 14,000 for concert events. It was originally designed as a hockey arena and is home to the Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs and the Bossier-Shreveport Battle Wings. Since this arena opened in 2000, it has been the host of many great entertainment and sporting events in the area with shows such as Journey and Asia, Monster Nation, Chris Stapleton this summer.

