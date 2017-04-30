Paul McCartney Tickets in Atlanta (Duluth) at Infinite Energy Arena at Low Prices from TicketDown

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Paul McCartney tickets in Atlanta/Duluth, GA at Infinite Energy Arena. Add promo code MCCARTNEY2017 for added savings.

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) April 30th, 2017

Ticket Down has cheap tickets for Paul McCartney in Atlanta, GA at Infinite Energy Arena on Thursday, July 13th. This event will likely bring in a sellout crowd due to Sir Paul’s popularity in Atlanta.

McCartney recently announced that he would be touring again in 2017 in conjunction with his amazing “One on One” tour. Some of the locations where this legendary singer and songwriter will headline at in the States include: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Prudential Center in Newark, Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines and Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Throughout his career, McCartney has been known as a performer that can do a little of everything. He is one of the best writers in the history of rock and roll, is a popular singer and can play multiple instruments. He is one of the most successful composers of all time, selling more than 100 million albums and 100 million singles as a solo artist and as member of The Beatles and Wings. As a member of The Beatles, he took part in one of the most covered songs of all time in “Yesterday,” and as a member of Wings, has one of the best-selling singles in the United Kingdom with “Mull of Kintyre”.

The Infinite Energy Arena is located in suburban Atlanta, GA and it is the one arena for the Atlanta Gladiators and Georgia Swarm. Some events which have occurred here include UFC Fight Night, Professional Bull Riders Challenger Tour and WNBA Finals. Some of the music royalty that have performed here include: George Strait, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Coldplay, Peter Frampton, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Fleetwood Mac and Nickelback.

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has authentic Paul McCartney Tickets in Atlanta, GA at Infinite Energy Arena in conjunction with his 2017 “One on One Tour.” Concertgoers can select from general admission (GA), floor seats, front row seats, VIP seating, loge seats, parking passes and more.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any musical artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any musicians or venues in this release.

Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices competitive.

About JP Media, LLC