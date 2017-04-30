Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Paul McCartney tickets in Wichita at INTRUST Bank Arena. Add promo code MCCARTNEY2017 for added savings.

Wichita, KS (PRUnderground) April 30th, 2017

Ticket Down has cheap tickets for Paul McCartney in Wichita at the INTRUST Bank Arena. This state-of-the-art venue will likely be filled to capacity when Sir Paul headlines here on Wednesday, July 19th.

He will be performing at the INTRUST Bank Arena in conjunction with the 2017 “One on One” Tour. In the last several years, many big things have happened for The Beatles. In 2014, McCartney reunited with Ringo Starr at the Grammy Awards and there was also a special 50th anniversary concert done in their honor. The group became a household name in 1960 and remained together until 1970. Following their split, McCartney would go on to have a highly successful career with Wings, a group he formed with his late wife, Linda, and Denny Laine, and as a solo artist.

From the beginning of his career until today, McCartney has taken part in writing or co-writing 32 songs that have reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts, as well as 100 million worldwide record sales, 100 million worldwide single sales as well as 60 gold discs. Throughout his career, he has been honored with Grammy Awards and numerous other awards and achievements. In 1999, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo performer. The song “Mull of Kintyre,” which he performed as a member of Wings, is one of the best selling singles in the history of the United Kingdom. One of the greatest achievements anyone can be given in their lifetime would be getting knighted by the Queen. In 1997, he was knighted for everything he has done for the music business.

The INTRUST Bank Arena opened up in 2010 and is located at 500 East Waterman Street in Wichita. In addition to hosting Paul McCartney, the following performers will headline here during 2017: Dierks Bentley, George Lopez, Neil Diamond and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. In 2018, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will occur here. The INTRUST Bank Arena has a seating capacity of 15,750 and due to McCartney’s popularity in the Wichita metro region, tickets will sell out very fast.

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has authentic Paul McCartney Tickets in Wichita at the INTRUST Bank Arena in conjunction with his 2017 “One on One Tour.” Concertgoers can select from general admission (GA), floor seats, front row seats, VIP seating, loge seats, parking passes and more.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any musical artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any musicians or venues in this release.

Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices competitive.

About JP Media, LLC