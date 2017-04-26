Paul McCartney Tickets at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS Available Today at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down is a reputable source of cheap presale tickets for Paul McCartney at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS. Add promo code MCCARTNEY2017 for extra savings.

Wichita, KS (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2017

Sir Paul's longtime fans in the Wichita, KS metro area can't wait to see him perform live in concert in mid-July.

He will be performing at the INTRUST Bank Arena in conjunction with the 2017 "One on One" Tour.

He will be performing at the INTRUST Bank Arena in conjunction with the 2017 “One on One” Tour. For nearly six decades, Liverpool, England, native Paul McCartney has been wowing fans around the world with his music. As a solo artist and as a key member in The Beatles and Wings McCartney has written or co-written more than 30 songs that have reached the top of the Billboard singles charts in the United States.

The popular performer still enjoys performing live for his fans. McCartney will turn 75 years old in June, 2017 and he will be bringing his highly successful “One on One” Tour to many large cities in the United States during the summer months including Wichita, New York City, Syracuse, Tampa, Miami, Detroit and Newark.

McCartney has received numerous awards and accolades during his career. Among the most prestigious include being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist, and being knighted by the queen in England for all his services to the music business. This legendary artist opened up the 2012 Summer Olympics in his native country of England and he sang “Hey Jude” to the packed Olympic Stadium. This is undoubtedly one of his most memorable appearances in his long and storied career. The entire world was watching him on July 27, 2012.

When McCartney first became a known commodity in the music business, it was along with Ringo Star, John Lennon, and George Harrison. That group was The Beatles and they took the world by storm and became one of the most influential groups of all time. McCartney and Lennon didn’t just enjoy performing together on stage, as the duo has long been considered one of the best writing partners in the history of music.

The Beatles single, “Yesterday,” is one of the most coveted songs of all-time and this song, and many others from their catalog together will hopefully be performed at the INTRUST Bank Arena. Some of McCartney’s and the Beatles most beloved songs include: “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Ticket to Ride,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “A Day in the Life,” “Penny Lane,” “Hey Jude,” and “Strawberry Fields Forever.”

When Paul McCartney takes the stage at the INTRUST BANK Arena it is likely that the arena will be filled to capacity when show time arrives. The INTRUST Bank Arena is a 15,000 seat venue that originally opened its doors in 2010 in downtown Wichita. It is the second largest indoor venue in the state and despite only being open a few years, has drawn in some of the greatest stars all across music. Among the musical superstars that have performed on this stage in Wichita include Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean and Sugarland.

