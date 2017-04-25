Paul McCartney Tickets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami Available at Discounted Prices at Ticket Down

Ticket Down is a reputable source of cheap presale tickets for Paul McCartney at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, FL. Add promo code MCCARTNEY2017 for added savings.

Paul McCartney will be performing at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, FL on July 5th in conjunction with the 2017 "One on One" Tour. The "One on One" Tour features classic songs from Paul's entire career as a member of the Beatles, a member of Wings and as a solo artist. The "One on One" Tour utilizes state-of-the-art audio and video technology. Concertgoers can look forward to huge screens, fireworks and lasers along with a concert event that packs in countless songs from Paul's long and storied career.

During his remarkable career, McCartney has amassed more than 20 Grammy Awards as both a solo artist and as a member of The Beatles and Wings. McCartney has written or co-written in excess of 30 songs that have made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Many of these songs were written by McCartney and John Lennon. McCartney has been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two times. These awards were won in 1988 as a member of the Beatles and then again in 1999 as a solo performer.

The AmericanAirlines Arena opened in 1999 and is the current home of the Miami Heat from the National Basketball Association. The venue has seen some incredible moments in the sports world in recent years with the success of the Heat. The venue is also popular for musical acts to bring their concerts to including performances from such artists as U2, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Adele, Miley Cyrus, One Direction, and Madonna. When Paul McCartney comes to town in early July, this venue will likely be filled right up to the rafters with his adoring fans.

