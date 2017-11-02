Patrick Randolph Joins Logistics Plus as New Warehousing & Fulfillment Executive

Logistics Plus will also acquire all Lynx Fulfillment assets and employees and rebrand the company as Logistics Plus Fulfillment Solutions

Erie, PA (PRUnderground) November 2nd, 2017

Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that Patrick Randolph has joined the company to head up its fast-growing Logistics Plus (LP) Fulfillment Solutions division. LP Fulfillment offers a complete set of warehousing, pick, pack, and ship fulfillment solutions customized for ecommerce retailers, wholesalers, and Amazon sellers.

Randolph will work closely with existing Logistics Plus warehousing personnel in support of incoming requests for pricing, program executions, fulfillment workflow designs, new facility evaluations, and customer integrations. Logistics Plus currently has over one million square feet of warehousing and fulfillment space across the United States, with access to additional space through its strategic partnerships.

Randolph has nearly two decades of operations and fulfillment experience. For the past nine years, Randolph has been the Managing Director of Lynx Fulfillment, LLC based in Olean, NY with a second location in southern California. Lynx Fulfillment was partially-owned by Logistics Plus. As part of the agreement, Lynx Fulfillment will be acquired and rebranded as LP Fulfillment, and will be operated entirely by Randolph and the Logistics Plus management team.

“The opportunity to join such a dynamic and fast-growing organization is an honor,” said Randolph. “I have long admired the Logistics Plus spirit and look forward to making a difference.”

“We’re excited to welcome Patrick and the Lynx Fulfillment team into the larger Logistics Plus family,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO for Logistics Plus. “Our fulfillment solutions continue to be an area of high-growth and high-interest for us. As an approved member of the Amazon Solutions Provider Network, I see even more growth opportunities for us going forward. Having Patrick and his team on board will really take this key area to the next-level.”

Lynx Fulfillment, LLC is a leader in the warehousing and fulfillment industry. Its business model has been designed to deliver fast and accurate order fulfillment services, exceptional technology and dedicated customer service. Lynx Fulfillment guarantees that it will ship every order received by 2 P.M. the same day with 100% accuracy. Lynx Fulfillment, with over a dozen employees, is headquartered in Olean, NY, and has a second operation in Los Angeles (Carson), CA. Learn more at www.lynxfulfillment.com.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, global logistics, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Founded in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin, 21 years ago, Logistics Plus is a fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a strong passion for excellence, its 450+ employees put the PLUS in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes over a dozen locations in the United States, and numerous other offices in more than 20 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.