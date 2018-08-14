Patient Safety Movement’s 2018 Midyear Planning Meeting is SOLD OUT!

The 2018 Midyear Planning Meeting, co-convened by UCI Health, brings together leading medical experts for an intimate examination of the 6 leading causes of preventable patient deaths in hospitals.

Irvine, Calif. (PRUnderground) August 14th, 2018

Thanks to overwhelming demand, registration for the 2018 Midyear Planning Meeting is now closed. The Patient Safety Movement’s 2018 Midyear Planning Meeting, co-convened by UCI Health, is a full-day working meeting that brings together 100 leading medical experts, policymakers and patient advocates from around the world for an intimate examination and discussion on the six leading causes of preventable patient deaths in hospitals.

This year, UCI Health, recognized as one of “America’s Best Hospitals” by US News and World Report for 15 consecutive years and honored by the Leapfrog Group with an “A” safety grade, the highest score a hospital can achieve for patient safety and high-quality care, will deliver the keynote address with a presentation by Chief Medical Officer, William C. Wilson, MD.

The Midyear Planning Meeting will also include presentations on delirium and the development of a patient safety curriculum for all healthcare professionals, followed by breakout sessions on the six leading causes of preventable patient deaths in hospitals including:

· Healthcare-associated Infections

· Medication Errors

· Early Detection and Treatment of Sepsis

· Hand-off Communications

· Failure to Rescue: Monitoring Opioid-Induced Respiratory Depression

· Venous Thromboembolism (VTE)

“Research shows that when healthcare facilities, and individual doctors and nurses, are aware of preventable harm problems, such as healthcare-associates infections, and take specific steps to prevent them, they can decrease by more than 70 percent [1] Our goal is to bring everyone together to discuss the challenges facing hospitals and empower them to implement evidence-based solutions to the leading causes of preventable deaths in hospitals,” explains Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation.

Kiani adds, “We have only two years left to reach our goal of zero preventable deaths by 2020 (0X2020) and need everyone to both commit and act by implementing processes that improve patient safety. The more hospitals that incorporate all 16 APSS the Patient Safety Movement has created, the more mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters are saved around the world. It’s the only way we’ll get to 0X2020.”

The Midyear Planning Meeting will be held on International Patient Safety Day, Monday, September 17 from 10 am to 6 pm at UCI Applied Innovation in Irvine, California. Meeting registration is complimentary; however, space is limited to 100 registrants. Members of the media may request a press pass by visiting the link or by contacting Tanya Lyon – phone (949) 351-2858 or email tanya.lyon@patientsafetymovement.org.

