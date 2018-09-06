Patexia Releases Second Annual IPR Intelligence Report and Rankings

Patexia’s 2018 IPR Intelligence Report is the second in an annual series that provides rankings, statistics and comprehensive analysis of IPR stakeholders as part of its research division.

Today, Patexia, Inc., an intellectual property company and global IP community, is proud to announce our second annual IPR Intelligence Report as part of our Patexia Insights series. We realize that many law firms and attorneys struggle to distinguish themselves in the rapidly growing IPR space, so we evaluated over 1,100 law firms and 5,000 attorneys on activity and performance, enabling lawyers and practice groups to market themselves based on independent third-party rankings and proven results. We also know that the corporate clients sometimes struggle to find the right outside counsel. Our rankings can be leveraged by these organizations to make better decisions based on proven records. Utilizing data from over 7,700 Inter-Partes Review challenges filed over the past five years, this comprehensive report ranks the top 50 law firms, attorneys, and companies.

Some interesting insights from this year’s report include the following:

During the last five years, 7,751 IPR cases were filed to challenge 4,707 unique patents. These petitions challenged close to 80,000 unique patent claims.

Claim-level data indicates that, on average, about 17 claims of each patent were challenged (79,672 claims of 4,707 patents)

Of the more than 3,000 companies as petitioners and patent owners:

Apple is the most active company with involvement in 351 cases

Pendrell Corporation is the best-performing company with a success rate of 100%

The report also analyzes challenges at the case, patent and claim levels to investigate denial and institution rates from many perspectives, including technology areas (bio-tech vs. high-tech), parties involved (petitioners vs. patent owners), and Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) judges.

When asked about the feedback the company received from the first release, Pedram Sameni, the company’s CEO, relayed the following “The response from the IP community last year was great, considering it was our first release of this magnitude. We received some important feedback, and one of the main improvements for this year has been to incorporate claim-level analysis into our performance metrics as opposed to just looking at the case level. We believe this is a more balanced approach and hope our law firm and corporate clients agree. Our pre-sales numbers indicate a strong demand for the report this year as we continue to add value to our growing IP community.”

It remains critical for petitioners and patent owners to understand this growing market better and make informed choices about their service providers. When discussing the rankings further, Sameni commented “There aren’t many independent third-parties focussed on IPR, and several of the law firms we spoke with said this has given them the ability to market their practice group with outside rankings.” Patexia is hoping to carve out a name as a trusted source in this area.

The IPR Intelligence Report is available for purchase now at

https://www.patexia.com/insight/ipr-intelligence-2018

Learn more about Patexia at:

About Pedram Sameni

Pedram Sameni is the CEO and founder of Patexia. Sameni founded the company in 2010 after observing shortcomings in conventional methods for assessing patent value and validity while managing a portfolio of over 2,000 patent assets at International Rectifier. His mission was to build a vibrant online IP Community, where science, legal and business IP professionals connect and find solutions to their IP problems. Sameni received his PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada and worked for several high-tech companies, including PMC-Sierra and Foveon before forming Patexia.

About Patexia

Founded in 2010 to bring efficiency and transparency to intellectual property by leveraging the power of data, technology and experts, Patexia is a globalnetwork for IP professionals with over 100,000 profiles. The company offers IP services under four distinct arms: Patexia Connect (recruiting and experts), Patexia Contest (crowdsourcing prior art), Patexia Research (IP databases), and Patexia Insights (IP reports).