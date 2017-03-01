Parkway Digital Welcomes CME4LIFE, Prepares Increased Online Brand Awareness

Parkway Digital, which specializes in web design, SEO, and digital marketing, welcomes their newest client, continuing medical education company CME4LIFE.

(PRUnderground) February 28th, 2017

Parkway Digital is a boutique digital agency based in Buffalo, New York. The company builds websites that are easy on the eyes, easy to use, and easy to find on search engines. The company helps drive client marketing goals by honing in on user experience design (UX). Parkway Digital creates hyper-focused digital advertising campaigns that reach target audiences through search, display, video, and social. They handle SEO, content marketing, software development, web analytics, digital strategy, and social media. With such a diverse portfolio of services, no wonder CME4LIFE selected Parkway Digital to increase their online brand awareness.

CME4LIFE aims to save lives by connecting medical professionals with continuing medical education (“CME”). The company creates innovative and engaging CME that comes alive to help medical professionals learn better and faster.

“CME4LIFE is the newest addition to our business family,” said Chris Reilley, founder of Parkway Digital. He continues, “We take a lot of pride in the top-caliber clients that we work with, and CME4LIFE has set the bar even higher. We look forward to helping them grow their company in the coming years. Parkway Digital shares CME4LIFE’s emphasis on branding.

CME4LIFE understands that people learn differently and that traditional teaching methods may not apply to everyone. The company is led by an experienced medical provider – John Bielinski, Jr. PA-C, who created the company out of frustration with the available CME options. Bielinski struggled with dyslexia growing up, but the military helped him understand how to better absorb critical information. He applied these breakthrough learning techniques to create CME4LIFE. Then he chose a team of dedicated and intelligent professionals to join him.

CME4LIFE is passionate, personalized and driven to help healthcare professionals reach their career goals. Customers will never be lost in a 1-800-number labyrinth or bounced around from one service representative to another. They can expect an experienced associate to address their questions promptly and link them to the CME resources they need.

Parkway Digital looks forward to many years of collaboration with CME4LIFE. Since 2014, Parkway Digital’s team has helped create and promote online projects for some of the region’s largest companies. The team is passionate about creating better websites designs, smarter campaigns, and more effective digital strategies for their clients. To learn more about Parkway Digital, visit www.PkwyDigital.com or call 1-716-633-4097.

About CME4LIFE

CME helps professionals become better, more effective medical providers. CME4LIFE creates innovative, engaging CME that literally comes alive to help professionals learn better and faster. Their team is small, passionate, personalized and driven to help medical providers to maximize their potential.