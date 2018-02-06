Parker Aircraft Sales looks forward to working with new clients in 2018

Parker Aircraft Sales Inc., an Ohio company, has hit the ground running in 2018 by making a firm commitment to excel in offering clients great value.

Brookville, OH (PRUnderground) February 6th, 2018

Parker Aircraft Sales Inc., an Ohio company, has hit the ground running in 2018 by making a firm commitment to excel in offering clients great value and customer service. Parker Aircraft Sales Inc. buys, sells, trades and brokers corporate aircraft. They have been in business since 1999 and have hundreds of satisfied clients. Jeff Parker, the President of the company, attributes the company’s success to “always putting the client first and doing everything in our power to exceed the expectations of our clients”.

Parker Aircraft Sales Inc. has a great deal of experience in the aircraft sales market. They sell high performance single engine aircraft, piston twins, turbo-props, and jets. The company specializes in overseeing and managing the aircraft purchasing and/or sales process from start to finish for our clients. They do this at a reasonable cost to their clients and provide a high level of personal service with each transaction.

The company works closely with a network of aviation professionals all across the globe. They have a great deal of experience with researching the market to find the right aircraft for their client’s needs. They manage the process from start to finish. They can also accept trade-in aircraft to help with expediting the purchase process and creating a seamless transaction.

For more info, visit www.parkeraircraft.com

