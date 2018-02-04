Panacea Biomed LLC Technology Provides Symptom Reduction in Concussion, Concussion Syndrome

Award-winning company intends to raise capital to launch product

Brain function and the biochemical center for health are marginally understood by today’s scientists. Neurotransmitters are known but their regenerative capabilities are not understood, and while neuroregeneration is theorized to be possible, only one company has unveiled the technology to support it.

Alicia Kali at Panacea Biomed LLC has dedicated 30+ years of her life to the study of nutritional biochemistry and neurochemistry with a focus on the sympathetic branch of the autonomic nervous system. Her company is now unveiling technology that will drive neuroregeneration, which can provide positive results for patients suffering from concussion, concussion syndrome, second impact syndrome, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and more.

The scientific team at Panacea Biomed LLC is led by Kali, Chief Scientific Officer, and includes Dr. Todd G. Holmes, Scientific Advisory Board Chairman, and Allen Estes, Advisor, Manufacturing and Controls.

“Our mission is to empower and regenerate health in humans and animals through honest, clinically proven, effective neurobiologics,” said Kali.

Aside from providing solutions for concussions and related issues, Panacea Biomed LLC says their technology opens doors for situations including Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other issues of the brain and sympathetic nervous system which manages pain, moods, addiction and the immune system.

With youth concussions on the rise, Kali sees her technology as one that can save a generation.

Kali’s first patent-pending product was a finalist for best brain science in its industry just 3 months after filing. Kali holds IP in resolving concussion syndrome, a neuropreventive for concussion, and other patents are in place. Dr. Gregory Plotnikoff, Director of the Penny George Institute, called Kali’s first IP the most important discover in the history of medicine. PBS American Health Journal has sought out the company to appear before its 117 million viewers.

For investors, an opportunity to deliver brain chemistry balance technology would be significant. Phase 4 clinical data shows 50% reduction in symptoms at two weeks for concussion, concussion syndrome, second

impact syndrome, dissipation of Tau proteins, Panacea has also delivered technology that has shown an indication of being a neuropreventive for concussion.

Currently, Panacea Biomed LLC intends to raise capital to support clinical studies, team building, and a national marketing campaign to continue the launch of their patent pending neurobiologics. More information about the technology can be found at http://panaceabiomed.com/.

About Panacea Biomed LLC

Panacea Biomed LLC is at the forefront of brain science, offering pioneering technology for bringing never-before-seen brain chemistry balance shown to reduce symptoms of prominent brain injuries and issues.