Pamtree is set to transform the network marketing industry

United Kingdom (PRUnderground) November 24th, 2017

Guildford-based technology company, Pamtree, launches a new digital platform for the direct selling industry to help network marketing professionals run their businesses both on the move and around their existing commitments.

Founded earlier this year, thanks to founder Ross Crawford’s experience working alongside a leading network marketing company, Pamtree is a technology business focused on developing digital solutions that save time, enable businesses to operate on the move and, most importantly, increase sales. Pamtree’s first digital platform has been designed and built for network marketing professionals by a network marketing professional.

Pamtree is full of features and functionality that allow users to manage their contacts, tasks, prospecting messages, customer orders, team members and training resources. One of Pamtree’s flagship features is the ability to track all engagements with messages including those sent via email, SMS, Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger and LinkedIn.

Pamtree launched a beta-version of its web-based network marketing platform on November 10th 2017 with a small number of users who have been handpicked to test the platform and help get it ready its official launch in early 2018. The new digital platform is on an invitation-only registration initially but will eventually be accessible for all network marketing professionals.

Founder of Pamtree, Ross Crawford, said: “Once introduced to the incredible world of network marketing, I was very impressed by the industry and the company I was working alongside. As an industry, network marketing leads the way in terms of training, support and developing a positive mindset. However, when it comes to technology and providing a system that makes proven processes easy to use and really allow owners to work their businesses on the move around existing commitments, I feel the industry falls short. This is where the idea for Pamtree came from.

We’ve spent over 12 months developing a platform that is customisable around each network marketing company’s business processes; it’s full of features and functionality to allow a user’s whole business to be run from one place, and it works across all devices: desktop, tablet and mobile.

I’m excited to work with lots of network marketeers and help them develop bigger, more profitable businesses in 2018 and beyond.”

About Pamtree Ltd

Pamtree – leading business platform for network marketing professionals