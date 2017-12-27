Pacific Theory Debuts Pacific Pack Waterproof Dry Bag Backpack Ideal for Outdoor Adventure

The right gear can make outdoor exploration and adventure much more enjoyable. Pacific Theory is answering the call with their new waterproof backpack.

Orange County, CA (PRUnderground) December 27th, 2017

Experts agree, the quality of outdoor-related products and accessories on the market today can vary greatly. This becomes a serious issue when it comes to real adventure – where shoddy gear can equal big headaches. Enter California-based lifestyle brand Pacific Theory , a team devoted to their passion for the outdoors and inspired by the Pacific ocean, with a chief aim of delivering the best in Eco-related gear to the world. Pacific Theory recently announced the release of their all-new Pacific Pack Waterproof Dry Bag Backpack designed to be the perfect companion for adventure in even the harshest and wettest of conditions. Active lifestyle enthusiasts couldn’t be more pleased with the news.

“We use a unique high heat press and weld technology which make the Pacific Pack durable enough for even the most rugged adventures,” commented Brian Fowler, from the company. “Gear will stay safe and keep dry from water, sand, dust, dirt and snow; really just about anything a person is likely or even unlikely to face against the nature’s elements!”

According to Pacific Theory, the 100% waterproof, dry bag is made of high-performance 500D rip-stop tarpaulin PVC built to the industry’s highest quality standards. It’s both extremely light and floats in case dropped in water, is ergonomically designed to distribute its weight in as comfortable and unobtrusive a way as possible and comes complete with D-ring and carabiner reflector ultra visibility mini loops adding to its functionality by allowing other gear to attached or hung from the bag.

The bag itself is 25.5 by 16.5 inches giving it lots of room for all kinds of adventure needs large or small and is available in four colors likely to cover every taste from camouflage all the way to pink.

As an important part of the Pacific Theory mission, a portion of each sale goes towards helping organizations dedicated to eradicating human trafficking, promoting human rights and delivering food and water to those in need across the world.

The company is happy to make the Pacific Pack Waterproof Dry Bag Backpack available on Amazon.com for their customer’s added convenience.

Early feedback for the breakthrough new product, which comes complete with a 30-day money back and one-year replacement full warranty, has been quite passionate.

A recent customer remarked, in a five-star review, “In short, this bag has become our 3rd traveler and favorite companion to Mexico and the Caribbean Islands. It accompanies us on all of our boating adventures and excursions. It has kept all of our belongings sand-free and dry which is precisely why we use it.”

For more information be sure to visit https://www.pacifictheory.com .

About Pacific Theory

Pacific Theory is an outdoor lifestyle brand inspired by our love of the outdoors and adventures around the Pacific Ocean, founded in Southern California.

The Pacific Theory company specializes in creating high quality gear and apparel to support active & adventurous lifestyles. We love and cherish the great outdoors just as much as you do and look forward to having you join the Pacific Theory family.