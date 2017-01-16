Pacific Accord Limited to Co-sponsor Forthcoming Asia Private Equity Forum (APEF) 2017

The Asia Private Equity Forum (APEF) 2017 will address key issues facing the private equity sector through the key Asia markets of China, India, SE Asia, Japan and South Korea. More than 80 specialist speakers will share their expertise in co-investment strategy, capital raising, investor relations, real estate investment and venture capital.

The event now running into its 7th year, will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday 18th January 2017. Organizers behind the event, the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, will also host the Asian Financial Forum to be held on the 16th and 17th January at the same venue.

Hong Kong based asset management firm Pacific Accord Limited, is part of the event’s sponsorship support that includes a representation from Deloitte, Duff & Phelps, M Vision and Shearman & Sterling, Morgan Stanley, HQ Capital amongst others.

“We are pleased to be part of the event in a sponsorship capacity this year. After attending previous years events, and to confirm our ongoing commitment as a provider of private equity services, it makes sense to invite some of our own clients to the event to give them a first-hand presentation on how private equity markets in Asia are evolving,” commented Duncan Sanderson, Head of Asia Private Equity.

“We expect a great response as always from those attending the forum and we look forward to meeting with our associates and to connecting with fresh figures from the public and business sectors.”

About Pacific Accord Limited

Established in 2009, Pacific Accord is a leading provider of wealth management services and alternative investment solutions. Through office locations in New York and Hong Kong, the company serves a global client base comprised of private investors, their families, businesses and institutions.

About APEF

APEF is an annual event organised by the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, Asia’s oldest and largest private equity industry association.

About Business News Network

The Business News Network provides media content workflow solutions designed to help individuals, businesses and organizations become more effective with their web-based media functions.

Since 2011, the Business News Network has been a leading aggregator of business, financial and investment news whilst making deep inroads through the more recent social media networking channels.