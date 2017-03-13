Ozmo’s New and Fuller Integration with Fitbit

Ozmo users can now see activity levels, steps you have taken and calorie intake. More importantly they can construct a fitness programme tailored to their body limits.

(PRUnderground) March 13th, 2017

In the upcoming year, wearable tech, body weight training, and high intensity interval training will be huge. More trackers are being developed and in response to the community’s request and desires, we have decided to accomplish new heights by implementing a fuller, more complete integration with Fitbit. Whether you own a Fitbit or an Ozmo, both trackers can synchronize with one another to have a full data analysis. Ozmo smart cup and water tracking app is one step further to becoming the centre of health and wellness.

“We are pleased with the progress and our continued expansion for our hydration platform. This is really the next step in a completely nonproprietary open health and wellness platform”. Sam Sim, VP of Business Development

With Fitbit’s activity data installed, Ozmo users can now see activity levels, how many steps you have taken and your calorie intake. More importantly they can construct a fitness programme tailored to their body limits. The more exercises you do; the more water is required for your body to keep up. Vice versa, Fitbit users already know the fundamentals of daily exercises. With the function to manually input your water consumption and track whether you have reached your daily/weekly hydration goals, they can now automate the water tracking function with the Ozmo cup inside the fitbit app and ensure that their body is constantly fueled for maximum performance.

Ozmo Water App two Way Integration with Fitbit

There is more. Ozmo water logging app unveils an additional feature for a further health and wellness insight – the barcode scanning. By scanning beverages, the nutritional data is immediately displayed on the app so users can calculate the amount of calories, sugar and fat gained from this consumption. It provides an easy solution for user to track their hydration information even without an Ozmo smart cup.

Ozmo Water App Barcode Scanning Nutrition Tracker function

Ozmo is a complete system designed to help you achieve a greater level of wellness. With ability to measure and record both your water and coffee consumption, the smart-cup and companion app track your progress throughout the day to help you reach your hydration goals. With Ozmo you can go about your day feeling healthy and energized, wherever you go, whatever you do achieve a greater level of wellness.

To learn more about the latest product roadmap plans, or to book an interview, contact Serena Pau, serena.pau@grokinglab.com, or visit the website at www.ozmo.io

About Groking Lab Limited

Groking Lab is a tech startup focused on providing people with fun, easy-to-use interactive tools and apps for better living.