Over 5,000 expected to attend NWSL Seattle Reign FC vs. UCLA Bruins Women’s soccer on April 4th

Over 5,000 people expected to attend free game at SilverLakes in Norco California as the NWSL Seattle Reign takes on the UCLA Bruins women’s soccer team in an exhibition

(PRUnderground) April 3rd, 2017

What: For the first-time-ever SilverLakes, the state-of the-art 130 acre soccer and athletics facility in Norco, Calif., will host an epic battle with the UCLA Bruins women’s soccer team taking on one of the finest professional women’s soccer clubs in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the Seattle Reign FC. Winners of the 2014 and 2015 NWSL Shield, the Seattle Reign are one of 10 profession teams that compete at this elite level. The UCLA Bruins team leads their peers as the 2013 NCAA Champions and 2014 NCAA Quarterfinalists. This collegiate vs profession battle will be one for the ages.

When: April 4, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. (Gates open 5:30 p.m.)

Where: SilverLakes – 5555 Hamner Avenue, Norco, CA 92860

Agenda: Game leads with opening ceremonies and a walk out and introduction of players at 7:15. National anthem sung by Norco College, Devin Renee. Game starts at 7:30. Post autograph session with players. Private Pre-game coach chalk talk at 5:00.

About SilverLakes Equestrian & Sports Complex

One of the largest soccer and equestrian complexes in the United States, SilverLakes encompasses 130 acres in Norco, California. The state-of-the facility has over 24 soccer fields and five horse arenas, hosting more than 500k athletes and enthusiasts in its first year of operation. SilverLakes has hosted many of the top soccer tournaments. SilverLakes mission is to help children and families realize their full athletic potential while creating a needed family friendly venue and gathering place for the local communities it serves. For more information, visit www.silverlakespark.com.