Outdoor Cap’s Exclusive Line of Mossy Oak Headwear

Bentonville, AR (PRUnderground) February 14th, 2018

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has held the exclusive headwear rights to Mossy Oak’s licensed camouflage patterns within the promotional market for many years now.

Outdoor Cap also designs camo caps to be used in retail stores all across the nation. Check out this video from the 2018 Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show.

New Styles

Outdoor Cap has added eight new Mossy Oak hats to its 2018 line including three OneTouch by Outdoor Cap styles.

Additionally, Outdoor Cap launched the Mossy Oak Headwear site with web exclusives as well tons of licensed camo and lifestyle caps in all weather conditions both in and out of the woods. Be sure to visit MossyOakHeadwear.com where you will find nearly 30 different caps you can purchase directly from the site.

MOFS38A

This snapback has the Mossy Oak® logo embroidered in 3D on the front with flat stitching on the back. It has a Q3® wicking sweatband and mesh back panels and comes in six camo patterns.

MOFS37A

The MOFS37A is an Americana cap that taps into the color blocking trend with khaki back panels and a navy front. It has an embroidered American flag with the Mossy Oak logo in raised in 3D stitching as well as a branded woven label on the visor. It has a hook/loop tape closure and a pre-curved visor.

USA-200M

Invisibility meets patriotism with this Americana snapback in Break-Up Country®. The USA-200M is an unstructured cap with brown mesh back panels, a Q3® wicking sweatband, and a pre-curved visor.

MOFS36A

The MOFS36A is the perfect heavy-duty rugged working man’s cap. This black, weathered cotton style has a pre-curved visor and decoration on the front and back.

MOFS11R

This tan dad hat has a frayed embroidered patch on the front and embroidery on the back. It’s a heavily washed fabric with a hook/loop tape closure.

OneTouch

Outdoor Cap has also added OneTouch Caps to its line of high-quality headwear. A unique knitting technique is used to create fabric in a rounded shape removing the need for multiple panels and seams, resulting in a single continuous panel that creates a perfect fit every time.

Each style is developed with specific wicking fabrics and closures in mind to create the lightest high-performing hats possible. OneTouch by Outdoor Cap is up to 50% lighter than traditional caps.

DUSK

This cap is inspired by the orange color of the sunset at dusk. It has a ProFlex® fit, and It’s made of a bamboo charcoal performance fabric with a slightly pre-curved visor.

CARBON

This lightweight grey cap is inspired by carbon fiber. It has an elastic tuck closure, and It’s made of Outdoor Cap’s exclusive AeroKnit polyester. It has an ultra-thin flexible visor making it the lightest cap in the line.

PRIMER

This 3D embroidered cap has a ProFlex® fit, and it’s made of Outdoor Cap’s exclusive PolyMax Polyester with a slightly pre-curved visor.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for 40 years. Established in 1977, we have grown to over 300 employees. We service 14,000 customers across multiple channels in the Team, Promotional Products, and the Hunting & Fishing retail markets. We have established ourselves as one of the largest and most respected headwear suppliers in the United States by combining work ethic and integrity with innovative resources and processes. We strive to offer exceptional customer service throughout every step of the buying process. With our extended license holdings, we are capable of selling and distributing headwear for over 100 brands. Additionally, we have developed several brands specific to Outdoor Cap in order to better serve our customers. Our corporate offices are based in Bentonville, Arkansas. We also have 3 distribution centers located in Arkansas, California, and Texas.