Outdoor Cap Launches Updated and Improved Web Experience

Bentonville, AR (PRUnderground) May 23rd, 2018

Outdoor Cap is continuing to evolve and grow our business to meet the changing needs of our customers. To do that, we have built a completely new web experience that is faster and easier to use, with more specialized search tools, so you can find exactly what you’re looking in a fraction of the time.

From the main page—www.outdoorcap.com—you can navigate to any of our specialized businesses or sites including the following:

The first time you visit the new site experience, you will have to reset your password in the new system. Just use the email address you logged in from the old site and click Forgot your password? to reset it.

What you see in our catalogs will be what you see online. We may have additional styles on our website as our yearly catalogs age, but if you’re familiar with the catalog, you will recognize the online categories.

Shop Your Way With Shop By Option

We know you and your customers look for products in different ways. Our new Shop By tab on our Promo Products website makes this easier than ever.

You can now narrow your search by:

Brim

Crown

Closure

Fabric

Camo Pattern

Technology

Popular Searches

Site Search to Find What You Came For

Our new site search has over 1,300 synonyms and redirects to help you find just what you need, regardless of what you type into the search bar.

It’s predictive after only three letters or numbers. Our search is pre-indexed to help you spend more time shopping, less time waiting. It sends you straight to categories you may not even have known exist.

We Added Product Reviews

It will take some time to populate our reviews, but you can help! After logging in, users can take a moment and review any product they have purchased. Keep an eye out for customer incentives to leave reviews after future purchases.

We Sped Things Up

Multiple studies have shown that a faster website makes for a better experience. The new Outdoor Cap website is up to 80% faster to load and function than the previous site. That means happier customers and faster experiences.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for 40 years. Established in 1977, we have grown to over 300 employees. We service 14,000 customers across multiple channels in the Team, Promotional Products, and the Hunting & Fishing retail markets. We have established ourselves as one of the largest and most respected headwear suppliers in the United States by combining work ethic and integrity with innovative resources and processes. We strive to offer exceptional customer service throughout every step of the buying process. With our extended license holdings, we are capable of selling and distributing headwear for over 100 brands. Additionally, we have developed several brands specific to Outdoor Cap in order to better serve our customers. Our corporate offices are based in Bentonville, Arkansas. We also have 3 distribution centers located in Arkansas, California, and Texas.