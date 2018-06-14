Outdoor Cap Hires Florida Rep Stephen Monahan

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Stephen Monahan of THEMCO, LLC. to represent Outdoor Cap’s Promotional Products division in Florida.

Sarasota, FL (PRUnderground) June 14th, 2018

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Stephen Monahan of THEMCO, LLC. Stephen will represent Outdoor Cap’s Promotional Products division in Florida, effective June 15, 2018.

Phil Cook, who formerly represented Outdoor Cap in Florida, will continue his work in his home territory of Tennessee.

Mr. Monahan has 28 years of experience in the promotional products industry. His tenure will be a great complement to Outdoor Cap’s dedication to quality and service. Stephen has served as a past board member of The Promotional Products Association of Florida (PPAF).

He is recognized as a Promotional Product Association International (PPAI) Fellow for his extensive volunteer work within the industry.

Stephen may be contacted by phone at (617) 686-3449 or (941) 966-4635, or by email at sjmthem@gmail.com.

Please join us in welcoming Stephen Monahan to the Outdoor Cap team.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for 40 years. Established in 1977, we have grown to over 300 employees. We service 14,000 customers across multiple channels in the Team, Promotional Products, and the Hunting & Fishing retail markets. We have established ourselves as one of the largest and most respected headwear suppliers in the United States by combining work ethic and integrity with innovative resources and processes. We strive to offer exceptional customer service throughout every step of the buying process. With our extended license holdings, we are capable of selling and distributing headwear for over 100 brands. Additionally, we have developed several brands specific to Outdoor Cap in order to better serve our customers. Our corporate offices are based in Bentonville, Arkansas. We also have 3 distribution centers located in Arkansas, California, and Texas.