Outdoor Cap Company Honored for Excellence in Promotional Technology Tools

Outdoor Cap Company was presented a Gold Pyramid Award in Technology for their blog resource, Hatswork.com.

Irving, TX (PRUnderground) January 30th, 2018

Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) celebrated the 60th Anniversary of its Pyramid Award Competition awarding 44 Gold, 88 Silver, 12 Supplier Star and 10 Supplier Award of Merit winners at the PPAI Walk of Fame award ceremonies held January 16, 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in conjunction with The PPAI Expo in Las Vegas, January 14-18.

Since 1958, the PPAI Pyramid Awards have recognized and honored promotional products businesses and helped shine the spotlight on the collaborative business model unique to the industry. Outdoor Cap Company was presented a Gold Pyramid Award in Technology for their blog resource, Hatswork.com.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Outdoor Cap, winner of PPAI’s prestigious Pyramid Award,” said Paul Bellantone, CAE, president and CEO at PPAI. “Outdoor Cap’s dedication to solution-based selling combined with creative inspiration and the ability deliver promotional strategies that resonate with customers and deliver results.”

Last year, Hatswork was a finalist for a Content Marketing Award from the Content Marketing Institute. We’re excited to continue to grow this platform into a must-read resource for the promotional products industry.

Pyramid Award winners were selected by a panel of industry professionals and independent, outside marketing and advertising professionals. For more information about the PPAI Pyramid Awards program visit www.ppai.org/awards or contact the PPAI Awards and Recognition department at awards@ppai.org.

Click here to view the original article.

About PPAI

Founded in 1903, the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI; ppai.org) is the world’s largest and oldest not-for-profit association serving more than 15,000 corporate members of the $22 billion promotional products industry which is comprised of more than 40,500 businesses and a workforce of more than 500,000 professionals. PPAI represents the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocates on its behalf. PPAI operates The PPAI Expo, the industry’s largest trade show; provides the leading promotional products safety and compliance program, a prestigious professional development and certification program; and publishes industry trade journals and publications. The multibillion-dollar industry includes wearables, writing instruments, calendars, drinkware and many other items, usually imprinted with a company’s name, logo or message. For more information, visit PPAI.org and find us on Twitter @PPAI_HQ, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for 40 years. Established in 1977, we have grown to over 300 employees. We service 14,000 customers across multiple channels in the Team, Promotional Products, and the Hunting & Fishing retail markets. We have established ourselves as one of the largest and most respected headwear suppliers in the United States by combining work ethic and integrity with innovative resources and processes. We strive to offer exceptional customer service throughout every step of the buying process. With our extended license holdings, we are capable of selling and distributing headwear for over 100 brands. Additionally, we have developed several brands specific to Outdoor Cap in order to better serve our customers. Our corporate offices are based in Bentonville, Arkansas. We also have 3 distribution centers located in Arkansas, California, and Texas.