Outdoor Cap Company: Finalist for Prestigious 2017 Content Marketing Award

Outdoor Cap has been named a finalist for Best Content Marketing Program in Manufacturing for the hatswork.com blog by the Content Marketing Institute.

Bentonville, AR (PRUnderground) August 11th, 2017

The Content Marketing Institute just announced Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. as a finalist for a 2017 Content Marketing Award for Best Content Marketing Program in Manufacturing. The Content Marketing Awards, produced by the Content Marketing Institute, is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world. The 2017 awards are sponsored by Hightail.

You can see a full list of the 2017 finalists on the Content Marketing Awards website: http://contentmarketingawards.com/2017-winners/

This year’s panel of all-star judges reviewed more than 1,100 entries to choose the “best of the best” in content marketing excellence, recognizing all aspects of content marketing, from strategy to distribution, and from editorial to design.

Hatswork.com is Outdoor Cap’s unbranded blog resource and Consumer Awareness Campaign. Its goal is to educate end users, distributors, and decorators in the promotional products industry on the value of headwear as a promotional tool.

Additional finalists include—HP, Forbes, Salesforce, Marriot, Microsoft, IBM, Nestle, Coke, and a host of others.

“We are among tough competitors in this space, as many companies that submit entries have large teams with an emphasis on content marketing initiatives. At Outdoor Cap, we have a small marketing team and only one person whose sole day-to-day focus is content. We’re very excited to receive this type of recognition and validation for our team’s efforts,” says Ben Roberts, SVP of Marketing.

“It’s been another amazing year for the Content Marketing Awards,” says Joe Pulizzi, founder, Content Marketing Institute and co-author of the upcoming book Killing Marketing. “It’s an honor to be able to recognize companies and organizations who are the true leaders and innovators when it comes to implementing a content marketing strategy that is exceeding expectations and truly helping companies or clients succeed.”

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every September in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, and the Intelligent Content Conference event is held every spring. CMI publishes the bi-monthly magazine Chief Content Officer, and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI.

Click here to view the original article.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for 40 years. Established in 1977, we have grown to over 300 employees. We service 14,000 customers across multiple channels in the Team, Promotional Products, and the Hunting & Fishing retail markets. We have established ourselves as one of the largest and most respected headwear suppliers in the United States by combining work ethic and integrity with innovative resources and processes. We strive to offer exceptional customer service throughout every step of the buying process. With our extended license holdings, we are capable of selling and distributing headwear for over 100 brands. Additionally, we have developed several brands specific to Outdoor Cap in order to better serve our customers. Our corporate offices are based in Bentonville, Arkansas. We also have 3 distribution centers located in Arkansas, California, and Texas.