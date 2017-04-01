Osceola Garage Automotive Car Care Center is Changing Lives – One Car at a Time

Family Service Day – Keeping Cars Kickin’ Event – Saturday, May 6, 2017. Local business owner, Joe Marconi of Osceola Garage Automotive Center, is giving back to his community with a special event Family Service Day – Keeping Cars Kickin’ Even

Local business owner, Joe Marconi of Osceola Garage Automotive Center, will utilize his expertise, to give back to the community with a special event. Family Service Day – Keeping Cars Kickin’ is a national program designed to help families in need.

On Saturday, May 6th, 2017, from 1:00 – 5:00 PM, Osceola Garage will provide general automotive maintenance, car-care repair and education, at no charge, to families in the community. These families are pre-selected and referred by Friends of Karen and Putnam Women’s Resource Center. Osceola Garage is delighted at the opportunity to work with these families. “In our industry, we have the unique ability to fix cars and on May 6th, we are donating our facilities and automotive expertise as a way of giving back to our community. We are also grateful to our major sponsor, Tompkins Mahopac Bank ; parts sponsor, Central Auto & Truck Parts; and our community sponsor, StateFarm Insurance, Tim Breyer , who are all involved and believe in our cause.” noted Joe Marconi, “

“By sharing our talents and resources, we are providing a ‘hand up’ to families who need the help. Our goal in hosting Family Service Day – Keeping Cars Kickin’ event, is for families to leave with a more reliable vehicle and a sense of security in keeping their families safe on the road and to ensure these families have a better understanding of how their vehicles operate.”

Family Service Day – Keeping Cars Kickin’ is also about celebrating families. Osceola Garage Automotive Center has planned various activities to keep the children entertained while their families’ vehicles are being serviced. We encourage our friends and customers to come out and celebrate with us and the families. We will have fun activities for children, food, car washes, WHUD Broadcasting Live and KICK’S COUNTRY, along with a Family Service Day Kickoff with Putnam County Councilwoman, Susan McDonough.

Osceola Garage is Putnam and Northern Westchester Counties’ premier Automotive Car Care Service Center, located at Route 118, Baldwin Place, off Route 6, Mahopac, NY. Joe Marconi has been in the industry for over 36 years and offers to the community a convenient, professional and ethical auto service center that is driven by its dedication to customer service.

For more information about this event, please contact Osceola Garage at 845-628-7900 or contact us at OsceolaGarage@gmail.com.

About Osceola Garage

Osceola Garage understands that the two most important assets of the company are its customers and employees. We strive to be at the forefront of automotive technology and service industry; our company will explore all aspects of this changing automotive industry and create new and exciting programs for our customers and the best work environment for its employees.