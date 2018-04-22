Orthogonal, Inc. Debuts Socially Conscious Investment Model

Offering early investment opportunity for a limited time through Wefunder to accredited and non-accredited investors for as little as $100

St. Louis, MO (PRUnderground) April 22nd, 2018

Orthogonal, Inc., announces the launch of their socially conscious holding company, which invests and incubates a diverse portfolio of companies that stand at the forefront of future-forward businesses.

Orthogonal, Inc.’s intention is to bring a new type of investment model to the world where profits are paramount but also serve the greater good and the best interest of society.

The company’s investments focus on successful businesses that range from cannabis, hemp, food science, plant medicine, and co-working spaces, to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. Orthogonal, Inc. has worked with dozens of companies that not only provide a positive impact on society, including Airbnb, Betterment, Wefunder, and Confident Cannabis, but also demonstrate a finely tuned instinct for successful initiatives.

“David Nikzad’s insight into the next wave of opportunity is uncanny.” explains Jon Stein, Co-founder and CEO of Betterment, the largest independent online financial advisor. “I know because our company was one of them. David was one of the very first investors in Betterment when we were little more than a great idea in need of capital to execute. Four years later, we are managing $13 billion in assets and have over 330,000 happy customers.”

“Orthogonal is all about operating with full transparency, integrity, and ethics,” stated David Nikzad, Co-founder of Orthogonal, Inc. and notable investor to Y Combinator companies. “My partner, Jason Hobson and I have more than 15 years of experience in investing, with over 120 investments made to date. We have brought together a team of executors that understand that Orthogonal is about a long-term vision of doing something bigger than just ourselves.”

Orthogonal, Inc. brands itself as the, “Berkshire Hathaway of socially conscious capitalism”. The company has just announced an equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder which opens the investment opportunity for a limited time to accredited and non-accredited investors. Through the new campaign, Orthogonal, Inc. is giving early investors the opportunity to be part of a disruptive innovator in the world of financial investing and eco-consciousness. In allowing ALL people to invest in the Wefunder campaign, the voice of a broader populous is welcome to not only participate, but also benefit by this new and improved theory of investing.

More information about the company can be found at http://orthogonalthinker.com. Details on the Wefunder investment opportunity are available at https://wefunder.com/Orthogonal.

About Orthogonal, Inc.

Orthogonal, Inc.is an operating company and collective group which invests in and incubates a range of companies that operate in future-forward industries such as cannabis, hemp, food science, plant medicine, blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. The company’s mission to create good in the world through businesses that will manifest a positive impact for people and families across the world. As a holding company, Orthogonal, Inc. controls equity stake in companies in return for operational resources, a management ecosystem, and mentorship. Their team is comprised of leaders who have a demonstrable ability to propel companies from seed stage to growth. Together, they have developed unique criteria to identify and accelerate the expansion of high-frequency companies and products. Their entrepreneurial initiative is coordinated with investments in later-stage businesses for proven market command and a balanced, yet bold, overall strategy.