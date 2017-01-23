Orlinas Inc Celebrates Five Beautiful Years of Successfully Applying Architecture to Bra Design

Revolutionaries in a sea of slightly functional bras, Orlinas Inc celebrates five years of doing the unheard of. The woman-owned company has flooded the marketplace with runway-ready shape bras. Breaking down the status quo with souped up lingerie, the creators of the beautifully-designed push in bra holistically embrace fashion and good health. Helping women fall in love with their body’s shape, with feminine side support bras meant to hold in armpit fat, the company takes girl power to a whole new level.

So how did Orlinas prove necessity is the mother of invention? It all started with a chronic issue the company’s founder, Elizabeth Wang had. Herself a 34D, no matter what store she entered she couldn’t find a bra that would reduce jiggle, provide back support, and enhance her shape; anything close looked like a brace designed in the 1950s. Pretty bras just created a wide spread look that wasn’t in proportion to her body shape. As a result, she hid curves she couldn’t enjoy.

“I was living with the bras I had just like most women because what choice did I have? Then, I had a gala to go to. I found the perfect dress and everything was great until I turned around and saw I had back fat popping over my bra. That was the moment I decided that someday I would design my own quality bras that provided strong support and created lift while still being something a young woman would wear,” Wang said.

Soon enough, with funds from her job as a CPA, Wang started the journey to help women. After the design phase, she started an online shop to sell a push in bra for women who, like herself, had difficulty getting what they needed from mainstream brands. She spent hours in lingerie departments and listened to customers asking for bras like her company produced.

Wang recalls, “I heard teenagers and women inquiring about how they could get rid of armpit fat. Sometimes bra fitters recommended a bigger cup size which does help partially but, design features like side support were necessary to resolve the issue completely. I noticed that most of the time they simply didn’t know how to solve the problem because it’s ignored by 99% of brands.”

In short time, other women came on board that shared her vision both in sales and team support. Flooded by orders, Wang formed a team of women entrepreneurs that has evolved the brand to holistically help health concerns as well.

“It’s a tremendous advantage when a back support bra can aid in the treatment of chronic health issues like back pain and scoliosis. We’re rewarded every time a customer reports improved symptoms. That coupled with the fact that our push in bras help women gain confidence so they can appreciate the shape of their bodies is a reward in itself,” adds Wang.

For more information visit http://www.orlinas.com.

About Orlinas Inc

Orlinas Inc. is based in Manassas, Virginia and was founded by a group of women entrepreneurs in 2011. Revolutionizing the bra industry with a new proprietary holistic design, Orlinas keeps the basic needs and health of women in mind. To that end, the company has focused their energy on marrying beautiful design with high-functionality to produce high-quality female undergarments.