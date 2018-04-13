Orivet launches new GPS, NFC tag to help relocate lost pets with owners

The company's first hardware offering, the Tap Tag, utilizes smart phones to help reunite pet owners with their lost pet

Ramsey, N.J. (PRUnderground) April 13th, 2018

Orivet Genetic Pet Care, a leading international personalized medicine and genetic testing organization, announced the availability of the Tap Tag, a revolutionary new product designed to help pet owners reunite with their missing or lost pets.

Tap Tag is a unique, Near-Field Communication (NFC) chip and QR code identification tag capable of notifying pet owners of their pet’s location by sharing the scanning device’s GPS location with the pet owner. It is the first-ever hardware product offered by Orivet and is available for purchase on Orivet’s website, starting at $19.95.

The device looks similar to a traditional pet identification tag and can easily be affixed to a pet’s existing collar. When a missing pet is found by a good Samaritan or authorities, the Tap Tag pet information can be accessed by tapping the front of the device or using a smart phone camera to scan the unique QR code located on its back.

The device scanning the pet’s Tap Tag can contact the pet owner (via call, text, email) and share the GPS location of their pet, as well as the contact details of the person that found the pet. Additionally, the Tap Tag will allow users to access a lost pet’s profile where they can view the pet’s medical information including potential allergies and required medications.

Each Tap Tag comes with a lifetime, no-questions-asked warranty and is fully waterproof and wear-resistant. Those who purchase the Tap Tag will also receive a bonus online personalized pet profile that allows pet owners to receive alerts, plan medication reminders, and interface with pet care providers all in one easy location. A special “lost” pet function will help owners spread the word through social media, personalized printed posters and step by step guide to help reunite them with their pet.

“The Tap Tag is different than any other product geared toward bringing home a lost animal,” said Dr. Noam Pik, CEO of Orivet. “The GPS and NFC capability provide benefits that you won’t find with alternative methods such as microchips. This device is meant to reunite humans with their lost pets as quickly as possible. The tag does not have any batteries to charge and there are no subscriptions or any ongoing fees.”

In addition to the new Tap Tag device, Orivet offers affordable DNA testing products, which allow pet owners, breeders and veterinarians to better understand a pet’s specific genetic makeup and risk factors.

The company offers comprehensive genetic screening for both dogs and cats, using a simple non-invasive mouth swab for the general consumer or a blood sample card for veterinarians. Orivet’s DNA testing provides veterinarians with information about the pet’s genetic make-up and exposes potentially harmful genetic traits the pet may have.

Available tests from Orivet include, DNA health screening, breed identification DNA testing, full pure breed profiles, DNA profiling and parentage confirmation, and more.

Orivet’s products are available in the U.S. and more than 40 countries worldwide. To learn more about Orivet and its services or request a free DNA collection kit, please visit www.orivet.com.

About Orivet Genetic Pet Care

Orivet Genetic Pet Care is a leading personalized-medicine organization offering innovative health care solutions for veterinarians and pet owners. The organization was founded in 2010, on the premise that each and every pet is unique, with its own set of specific traits, behaviors, genetic health needs and inherent risks. Orivet works with veterinarians, pet owners and responsible pet breeders to provide practical, evidence-based platforms focused on identifying risk and improving clinical outcomes.