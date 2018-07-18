Original Standing Desk Company StandUpDesks.com Celebrate Success Offering Standing Desks not Tables

There's a big difference between a desk and a table. StandUpDesks.com shows that difference with their in-demand Amish Country made line of quality standing desks.

Akron, OH (PRUnderground) July 18th, 2018

While standing desks are becoming a bigger and bigger hit among both professionals and families for their health and convenience benefits, the truth is they are certainly not a new innovation. In fact, one of the original standing desk companies StandUpDesks.com has been delivering premium Amish Country crafted stand up desks in a wide-range of styles, shapes, and sizes, for over two decades. The company prides itself on offering actual standing desks rather than adjustable tables masquerading as stand up desks.

“We are very proud to be America’s premier manufacturer of stand up desks and custom-made solid wood office furniture,” commented a spokesperson from StandUpDesks.com. “We have placed three desks in the White House over the last 22 years, dozens, if not hundreds, in the Pentagon as well as all branches of the military especially military officers quarters and offices. Also, more and more families are putting a standing desk in their home libraries and offices and they want furniture that matches their decor not a table top on hydraulic steel legs. An in-home standing desk can offer a decorative book display to leave out or show off your prized book possessions.”

According to the company, there’s no shortage of selection at their online store, have a design that’s suited for nearly every standing desk configuration imaginable. . Currently, this includes 42 desk models, over 14 different choices in wood, a variety of different stains and finish choices. All are solid wood and made to precise quality standards resulting in the company offering a 100% lifetime limited warranty on material or workmanship defects . Something Amish Country is famous worldwide for. These standing desks all feature drawers, most have underneath bookshelves, and other very interesting and functional features that sets StandUpDesks.com way ahead of their competition.

Customer reviews continue to be positive across the board.

Michelle S., from Boston, recently said in a five-star review, “We couldn’t be happier with our stand up desk from StandUpDesks.com. It’s the perfect desk for someone who works long hours from home, I like I do, and who wants to stay healthier by not having to just sit for extended periods of time. Totally recommended.”

For more information be sure to visit http://www.standupdesks.com.

About StandUpDesks.com

At Amish Country Furniture Sales at Standupdesks.com, we know that everyone and every workspace are different. That’s why we offer a wide range of classic stand-up desk to suit any work style while facilitating tradition wooden desk style, wellness, and productivity. Our products are designed to help you create an active workspace for a more energizing, collaborative, and productive workday. We have everything you need to create a flexible active office, including freestanding sit-stand desks, our best-selling adjustable-height desk converters, and lighting and storage to complete your setup.