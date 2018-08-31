Optomi Ranked Fastest Growing IT Staffing Firm on the 2018 Fastest Growing Staffing Firms List from SIA

Optomi ranked #1 fastest growing staffing firm by accomplishing a CAGR of 65.2%. The minimum CAGR criteria was 15% with 94 companies qualifying for inclusion on the annual list of Fastest Growing Staffing Firms.

Optomi ranked as the #1 IT staffing company and 13th overall firm on the Staffing Industry Analysts 2018 list of the Fastest Growing Staffing Firms in America. The list is compiled from a ranking of organic compound annual growth in revenue from 2013 to 2017 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. During this period, Optomi accomplished a CAGR of 65.2%. The minimum CAGR criteria was 15% with 94 companies qualifying for inclusion on the annual list.

Michael Winwood, CEO of Optomi Professional Services commented, “We are thrilled that our Optomi brand has been recognized as the fastest growing IT staffing firm in the U.S. today. This status is entirely due to the accomplishments of our teams across the country as a result of their hard work and dedication over the last 5 years. They have truly executed on our desire to be the best in identifying the top technology talent for our clients. We would like to say a big thank you to our entire Optomi family and our clients and consultants for enabling our success.”

“The fastest-growing staffing firms stand out for their top line growth and performance in a dynamic and evolving ecosystem,” said Barry Asin, SIA President.

ABOUT OPTOMI

Optomi takes a refreshingly unique approach to address the technology talent shortage. Our sharpened recruiting methodology combines advanced technologies with time-honored genuine talent relationships to produce effective results. As a consultative partner, we enable our clients to define the technology of tomorrow by identifying and creating talent to fuel projects. Our dedicated focus to positioning project managers, business analysts and technologists in the ever-evolving spaces of artificial intelligence, mobile technology, network design, cloud and application development through collaboration makes us unique. OPTOMI IS DRIVING TOMORROW’S TECHNOLOGY WITH TODAY’S OPTIMUM TALENT.

Optomi is the technology talent brand of Optomi Professional Services… a collection of three elite brands that provide innovative solutions to address the U.S. tech talent shortage. As we deliver our holistic solutions, OPS fulfills its mission to provide meals for under-resourced children, create opportunities for families to thrive through the creation of technology careers and elevate entire communities as a result of the economic growth we enable.

