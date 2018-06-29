Online Store TagUsUp Offers Fun Quality Personalized Apparel for Couples, Families & Friends

There isn't much more important than quality relationships. TagUsUp is a new online store that celebrates these bonds with personalized, eye-catching apparel.

El Paso, TX (PRUnderground) June 29th, 2018

Many people would argue the most positive part of the human experience is finding, love, friendship, warmth, and loyalty through all kinds of personal relationships. Unfortunately, the importance of these bonds can something be forgotten when life’s pressures and challenges redirect attention. The good news is a new apparel company, the online-based store TagUsUp are focused on drawing attention to the joy and happiness that flow from people’s most important ties and connections. TagUsUp offers a full line of premium personalized t-shirts that show the world how important these relationships are, what they mean, and when given as a gift, act as a lasting, wearable sign of how much someone is appreciated.

“Our mission is to make it easy to jump on our website and create customized apparel for all of customers’ loved ones,” commented a spokesperson from TagUsUp. “These can act as magical gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, special events, or just for letting someone know they are cared about and appreciated. All backed up by our commitment to quality and superior customer support.”

According to the company, some of the most popular categories of personalized apparel they offer include highlights like couple t-shirts, that offer funny options like “Love at First Slice”, “You’re My Boo”, “I Olive You a Lot”; family t-shirts, including mom and daughter, father and daughter, grandparent and grandchild and many other choices; friend shirts which feature different aspects that make their friendship special, humorous or unique; and a huge selection of special event shirts, covering things like holidays, weddings, honeymoons, anniversaries, and much more.

Some of the shirt options come as customized pairs, where both partner’s names are featured, while others are available as a single shirt still customized for the person it is intended for. Quality is always guaranteed.

TagUsUp pride themselves on their “customer first” approach. This includes free shipping on all orders, a 24-hour cancellation policy on custom orders, a no-hassle replacement on any orders with any issues, safe and secure online ordering, and even 24-hour-a-day, seven days a week dedicated customer service.

In a world that can certainly always use a bit more positive energy TagUsUp are delivering in a big way. And early customers couldn’t be more passionate about their line and service.

Michelle S., from Boston, recently said in a five-star review, “I was so happy and surprised when my boyfriend got us matching shirts pointing to us being together and happy in a funny, but still romantic way. Totally sweet and the pair of shirts get laughs and compliments all the time. I’ve already placed an order for a pair me me and my dad and to share with my grandmother. I fully recommend TagUsUp.”

For more information be sure to visit https://www.tagusup.com.

About TagUsUp

