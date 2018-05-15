Onkyo Corp And Onkyo USA Announce Certified ‘Works With Sonos’ Receivers

Range of AV Receiver Brands Will Seamlessly Integrate with Sonos Sound Platform and Can be Controlled Directly from the Sonos App

Upper Saddle River, NJ (PRUnderground) May 15th, 2018

Onkyo Corp and Onkyo USA today announced that its network receiver brands are now certified and compatible with the Sonos® platform, earning the Works with Sonos badge. This enables users to seamlessly stream music from their Sonos app to their receiver allowing them to enjoy music anywhere including their home theater. Products featuring the new Works with Sonos capability will include select network AV and stereo receivers and processors from Onkyo, Integra, Pioneer and Pioneer Elite. The company will announce specific models when the firmware update is available in early June.

The Works with Sonos certification program certifies that the integration meets the Sonos high bar for experience, and that products will seamlessly connect with the Sonos Home Sound System. The certified “Works with Sonos” receivers will be supported by Sonos.

“For more than 70 years, Onkyo has been at the forefront of delivering premium sound and adding Sonos compatibility enables custom installers and home theater fans access to Sonos’ renowned whole-home audio,” said Don Milks, director of product localization for Onkyo USA. “Now the Sonos app that you are familiar with can stream your favorite content to your network receiver adding tremendous value and convenience to any system.”

“Onkyo has a well-deserved reputation for innovation in the home theater category and is a welcome ecosystem partner, adding Sonos’ functionality to their line-up of premium brands,” said Andrew Volyanetes, Director of the US Installed Solutions channel for Sonos. “Working with Onkyo and Onkyo USA demonstrates steps we are taking in our larger partner strategy. We want to work closely with the manufacturers that custom installers use most, like Onkyo. We also love that the integration allows our customers to decrease their time to music and get that magical Sonos experience when using a non-Sonos speaker.”

About Onkyo USA

Located in Upper Saddle River, NJ, Onkyo USA is a privately held corporation wholly owned by Chief Executive Officer, Jason Sausto, and is one of the leading marketing and distribution companies for world-class consumer electronics brands including Onkyo, Onkyo RZ Series, Pioneer, Pioneer ELITE, Integra and Esoteric.

For more information, please visit Onkyo USA’s website at www.onkyousa.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter (@OnkyoUSA) and Instagram (@onkyo_usa).