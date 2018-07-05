OneShotMove Moving Company Releases Exclusive smartQuote Software

Says auto-generated quotes will revolutionize consumer pricing in the moving industry.

OneShotMove Moving Company is tackling the confusing and some say deceptive pricing structure associated with local moving companies by developing smartQuote software.

“Auto-generated quotes tackle undisclosed fees and surcharges by providing transparent pricing during the reservation process” says OneShotMove Senior Partner Alex Shvetz. “This is a direct response to consumers who complained that they had experienced undisclosed fees and price hikes when hiring movers.” he added.

smartQuote pricing is designed to alleviate the stresses and expenses associated with the moving process. Instead of inconsistent and confusing price quotes from competing movers, smartQuote provides transparent pricing and a seamless, hassle-free booking and reservation process.

To receive a price quote and secure a booking, a potential customer would simply log on to

OneShotMove’s website and input their address, destination zip code, and tentative move date. smartQuote then calculates the moving distance and automatically generates a price quote with the movers’ hourly rate and all fees disclosed. The option to reserve a moving date and time is then presented to potential customers.

The transparent and efficient booking process has been lauded by industry insiders as becoming an industry standard. smartQuote eliminates the confusing and deceptive practices of surcharge “surprises”. Moving clients are educated and in control of the entire booking process from start to finish.

