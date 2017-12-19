One Mind Dharma Team Meet Up for Guided Meditation courses

USA (PRUnderground) December 19th, 2017

One Mind Dharma, a website founded by Matthew and Elizabeth Sockolov planned out its meeting to launch guided meditation recordings that get delivered directly to a person’s email inbox. The couple who are striving hard to help people live stress free lives are elated to have this feature in the near future.

One Mind Dharma is based on Buddhist teachings and offers online meditation courses, meditation CDs and courses directed at couples among other things. The site also has a tab that takes people to a page where they can shop for jewelry and handmade malas. Those who wish to go in person for these meditation classes can view the schedule posted online and do so.

On speaking about his website Matthew says that “The Buddhist teachings have transformed our lives, brought us together with each other, and brought us together with many amazing friends along the way. We hope to share this with you, and always provide ways for you to grow. Through personal stories, informative posts, personal meditation coaching, and much more, we offer One Mind Dharma to you as the result of our love for the Buddhist path.”

Matthew Sockolov further adds that even though he was introduced to Buddhism at the age of 14, he started with his own technique of meditation only when he was struggling to get out of an addiction in May 2010.He is now using this technique to bring about a change in the lives of people especially those struggling to become sober.

Elizabeth Sockolov, the other founding member of One Mind Dharma is responsible for the all-round maintenance of the website. She takes care of the site’s social media accounts and writes daily emails. She also says that she loves to make handmade jewelry, unique wood burnings etc. She is also pursuing her graduate studies in Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program. Elizabeth is also responsible for refuge Recovery Meetings and has a deep passion for Buddhist teachings.

On speaking about oneminddharma.com Matthew Sockolov says that they named the site as One Mind Dharma “because what we started as a recovery blog and evolved into a Buddhist site, we thought the time was right to change the name to appropriately reflect what we do”.

