Omega Bio-tek’s Mag-Bind® cfDNA Kit Offers More Flexibility in Circulating DNA Purification

Recovery of concentrated cfDNA fragments as short as 50 bp

Norcross, GA (PRUnderground) August 20th, 2018

Omega Bio-tek announces the extended capabilities of Mag-Bind® cfDNA kit (M3298), enabling scientists to process 1 to 8 mL samples and to obtain cfDNA fragments as short as 50 bp in a high-throughput workflow. The automated solution is capable of extracting cfDNA from 48 samples of 8 mL cell-free fluid in 2.5 hours when integrated on a Hamilton Microlab® STAR™ platform. The automated handling volume and the short fragment recovery capability of the kit surpass the capacity of current industry-leading products, providing more flexibility and increased efficiency for high-throughput cfDNA analyses.

Circulating, cell-free DNA, or cfDNA, exists in plasma, serum, and other bodily fluids and offers great potential for non-invasive disease detection and fetal screening. However, cfDNA research is complicated, owing to less abundant cfDNA and often requires sample processing from large volumes to obtain sufficient amounts of cfDNA needed for various downstream analyses. cfDNA analysis is further hindered because many purification methods discard DNA fragments smaller than 150 bp.

The Mag-Bind® cfDNA kit combines magnetic beads with a unique chemistry that preferably binds cfDNA fragments from larger volumes and recovers DNA fragments as small as 50 bp. The system supports low elution volumes to purify concentrated cfDNA suitable for a variety of downstream applications such as qPCR, microarrays, and next-generation sequencing.

“Circulating tumor DNA is typically shorter in length than cfDNA from normal cells and current circulating DNA purification methods are often limited for these applications,” said Travis Butts, Business Director of Omega Bio-tek. “With our Mag-Bind cfDNA Kit, we answer this unmet need and provide customers the unique flexibility to use the same kit to not only process large-volume samples but also be able to recover short cfDNA fragments. Working with volumes from 1 mL to 8 mL does not require dedicated DNA extraction hardware or additional accessories on the Hamilton platform.”

Cell-free DNA offers tremendous potential in disease detection, cancer diagnostics, and fetal DNA analysis. Omega Bio-tek prides itself on providing an industry-leading solution for reliable, high-quality and high-throughput cfDNA purification.

The Mag-Bind® cfDNA Kit is for Research Use Only.

About OMEGA BIO TEK

Omega Bio-tek, founded in 1998, is a leading manufacturer of nucleic acid purification kits for clinical, biotechnology, and agricultural research. It offers high-quality products in DNA and RNA extraction, the first step for many downstream analyses. Visit www.omegabiotek.com for more information on our products and services.