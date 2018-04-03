Oldest Working Ceramic Artists & Potters in WNC: Carl and Jean Saake

Asheville's MOUNTAIN MADE art gallery is pleased to announce the selection of master ceramic artists Carl and Jean Saake as their 2018 Living Treasures.

Carl and Jean Saake – The oldest active ceramic artists in WNC – Perhaps the US?

Master ceramic artists, Carl (he’s in his 90’s) and Jean (late 80’s) Saake are thought to be the oldest active potters in Western North Carolina (WNC).

MOUNTAIN MADE art gallery owner Melinda Knies says,”We have done some research and understand that Carl and Jean are indeed the oldest working ceramic artists here in WNC. Maybe even the entire United States.”

Assisted by Carl, Jean painstakingly crafts, rolls and molds each of her signature “bitten” fruit pieces by hand . Carl says “People really like the pears and apples. Those are her real teeth marks!” Jean bites into the soft clay through plastic wrap.

Jean also creates whimsical “critters” like fantasy birds, ladybugs, and snails, while Carl sketches out the design on each one and then hand paints them, using colorful glazes.

Most of their artwork is formed into solid clay pieces — ignoring traditional vessel making (i.e. work that is thin and hollow). Jean says, “The pieces we make can weight up to a 1/4 pound a piece and we often make 40 or more a day. Between the wedging (i.e. kneading moist clay to make it workable) and lifting, you get quite the workout.”

Carl goes on to say,”When I talk to young people, you know what I say? I ask them, ‘Do you do anything with your hands?’. At least if they use their hands, that will give them a shot at getting older like us.”

Jean has been into pottery since high school and has studied under several local masters and at nationally recognized pottery schools. Carl is a retired project architect and brings his eye for color and skill for detailed drawings to their shared work.

To learn more about Jean and Carl click to read their “Inside the Artist’s Studio” interview > https://www.mtnmade.com/blog/ceramic-art-by-jean-and-carl-saake/

To celebrate, Carl and Jean achievements, they will be giving a live demonstration during the April Art Walk & MOUNTAIN MADE’s Annual Artist’s Party on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 1pm til 5pm at the MOUNTAIN MADE art gallery in downtown Asheville NC.

Both the art demonstration and artist’s party are free and open to the public.

