Older couple over 50 reignite passion on FreeSeniorDatingSites.com

According to a major study in seven developed countries, more than 50% of couples that got married after 2010 met each other online. Clearly, internet dating is the main way (if not the only way) to meet other singles. And that’s not limited to young people. In fact, online dating is already popular among senior singles, as evidenced by freeseniordatingsites.com, the world’s No. 1 senior dating websites’ review site. Actually, an older couple over 50 reignited their passion on a senior dating site in January 2018, and they have shared their story with Sarah O., co-founder of freeseniordatingsites.com.

Jack D. is a 58-year-old man living in New York City, and Vanessa J. is a 57-year-old woman living in Riverdale, a borough in New York City. They met each other on a senior dating site that they found via freeseniordatingsites.com.

“We chatted online for a few days, and very quickly I asked her out, because I believe that meeting someone online is a legitimate way to find a partner, but creating a genuine connection requires face-to-face communication,” says Jack, “I think reading some honest and helpful reviews about different senior dating sites is the right way to make a sensible decision about senior dating today.”

Vanessa, Jack’s beautiful partner, has also shared her insightful comments. “Without the Internet, I wouldn’t meet Jack, because in New York, it’s quite difficult to meet someone suitable. Statistics show that there are many more single women than single men in New York City, so honestly, it’s just harder for women to find love now if we don’t try senior dating sites,” says Vanessa, “Now I feel youthful, energetic and happy because Jack and I have reignited our passion.”

Both Jack and Vanessa were divorced in their 40s. After spending more than 10 years alone, they’ve found love again. Thanks to internet dating, senior singles don’t have to be alone anymore because nowadays dating is at your fingertips. All you need to do is to join a senior dating site with a big database – having access to other senior singles is the first step.

“Research suggests that a modern senior citizen actually has a higher libido than senior citizens 50 years ago due to many factors, including more stimulation in the media, better health, etc. That also explains why more senior singles join senior dating websites currently,” says Sarah O., co-founder of freeseniordatingsites.com, “Our review site helps our senior singles looking for love to find the right senior dating website, as we offer reviews about pros and cons of each dating site for seniors on the market. Also, we provide a user-friendly experience with a larger font that’s really easy to read.”

