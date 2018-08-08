Ohio Fitness Garage Adds “American Ninja Warrior” Style Salmon Ladder to Online Catalog

In the popular obstacle course race American Ninja Warrior, few tasks are as iconic as the Salmon Ladder. Ohio Fitness Garage now makes it simple to train for at home.

It’s agreed one of the not very well kept secrets of succeeding at an extreme obstacle course is being intimately familiar with and training in as many of the harder challenges as possible. When it comes to the globally popular American Ninja Warrior, and its clones and competitors, one of these obstacles to overcome is very often the Salmon Ladder. In exciting news for obstacle race enthusiasts and gym owners, Ohio Fitness Garage recently announced they now offer a high-quality, affordable Ohio Fitness Garage Salmon Ladder, which can make training for the event go much smoother, quicker, and simpler.

“We specialize in making functional fitness training products and saw a huge need for a first-class, but attractively priced salmon ladder,” commented a spokesperson from Ohio Fitness Garage. “We know the demand is there and this will help some of our customers get to their competitive best. We look forward to hearing about our Salmon Ladders helping to produce event placers and winners, in addition to just more fit people overall.”

According to the company, most of their products are manufactured in Ohio, including the new Salmon Ladder. The sure to be popular, upper body builder and extreme race challenge OFG Salmon Ladder is made of steel 24″ with 12” spacing, in a Black Powder coat. Wood or rig mount with 6” hole spacing. Its interlocking rungs are set at 35 degrees, and are 3.5” wide, with 12” spacing between them.

Early feedback from customers has been very positive.

Chris S., from Indiana, recently said in a five-star review, “We have a nice garage gym that’s half CrossFit and have setup for some of us to train American Ninja Warrior style. The Ohio Fitness Garage Salmon Ladder has been an amazing addition for us. We couldn’t have designed it better ourselves, fun, functional, and challenging. Fully recommended.”

