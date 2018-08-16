Officially the World’s Best Water ‘Frequency H2o’ is “a fusion of science and art”.

Frequency H20, which has become the Gold Winner at the International Berekley Springs water competition, “harnesses the incredible natural alchemy of energised molecules in order to promote health, balance and harmony”.

World’s Best Water “a fusion of science and art”

An Australian premium natural spring water has hit the health and wellbeing market head on, infused with the sound frequencies of love, the moon and light spectrums of the rainbow.

Frequency H20, which has become the Gold Winner at the International Berekley Springs water competition, “harnesses the incredible natural alchemy of energised molecules in order to promote health, balance and harmony”.

Queenslander Sturt Hinton founded the company back in 2015, which is now available in close to 500 stores across the country for around $3.30 a litre.

The bottled water, which is sourced from a protected aquifer in remote Northern Queensland, has a natural pH level of 8 and contains a “rare abundance of minerals” which is “so pure in essence, it requires no micro purification”.

Self-proclaimed the “elixir of life”, it goes through a secret two-stage kinetic energy process and is infused with light frequencies, producing a water of notable texture, softness and hydration.

According to director Sturt Hinton, it is a “fusion of science and art” to create each beverage.

“My first creation was Love, infused with sound at 528Hz. In popular culture this tone is known as the solfeggio frequency of love, representing the activation of heart charka, DNA repair and the vibration of love.

“Next was Lunar, infused with sound at 210.42Hz, known as the synodic moon frequency, which represents the halfway point in the moon cycle. As such it is considered a balancing frequency that is also sensual and empowering,” he said.

Mr Hinton said the popularity of the beverage is due to the growing health market and a growing importance on wellness and nutrition.

“People are starting to question what they put in their bodies to reclaim their health,” he said.

“We want to live longer, healthier lives” (News).

The bottled water is currently available in close to 500 stores across the country; with the product due to hit the US health food market later this year.

About Frequency H2o

