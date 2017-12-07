OBAK Tech Debuts Indiegogo Campaign to Fund Unique new PowerCase for Nintendo Switch™

Ayman Barakat, CEO and co-founder of OBAK Tech, announced the launch of an Indiegogo campaign to fund production of the company’s innovative new OBAK PowerCase for Nintendo Switch™.

“People deserve quality and innovative products at affordable prices,” said Barakat.

Funds will be used to obtain required safety certificates, complete quality control testing, finalize tooling and bring the product to store shelves around the world. A referral program within the Indiegogo campaign provides supporters with the opportunity to obtain deep discounts on a case or even receive one for free.

The OBAK PowerCase solves three of the most frustrating problems that gamers encounter – short power life, inconvenience, and the unaffordability of alternative power sources. OBAK PowerCases have a capacity of 10,000 mAh for 10 hours of battery life when playing games that includes Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart Deluxe, Dragon Ball and 2K18.

A built-in kickstand on the OBAK PowerCase enables gamers to use it in any position they want, eliminating the problem of attaching a power source due to the Nintendo Switch™ design. It also provides quick charging and the design includes built-in safety features to prevent overheating. Power isn’t a problem, as the OBAK PowerCase allows gamers to play and charge their Nintendo Switch™ and charge the power bank simultaneously.

The OBAK PowerCase comes with a myriad of convenient features. It enables charging of the game system first when connected to an original or other USB C power supply and the OBAK PowerCase comes complete with a built-in USB, allowing individuals to charge their phones, tablets and other mobile devices.

Velcro® brand fasteners attach the game system securely within the case and make it possible to use the case as a stand if desired. It’s designed with four game slots, is available in both hard case and flip cover cases, and both designs are offered in red, blue and black.

The OBAK PowerCase by OBAK Tech provides enough power for playing intensive Nintendo Switch™ games such as Legend of Zelda, Pokkén Tournament, FIFA and Minecraft. It’s lightweight, easy to transport and solves the problem of locating a viable power source when on the go. The OBAK PowerCase for Nintendo Switch™ gameplay provides 10 hours of power, convenience and affordability in a single solution.

About Ayman Barakat

Ayman Barakat is the CEO and co-founder of OBAK Tech. He studied business and finance in the U.S., received an MBA in innovative management, and has been working as a financial manager in an accounting firm. He’s the part-time head of the production division of a company that’s considered one of the largest electronics suppliers in the Ukraine. He was developing products for them and adapting those products to local markets, selling them, and was in charge of the logistics supply chain for more than a year. He has extensive experience with Asian factories for over six years and was collaborating with lawyers in China to sign proper contracts for manufacturing, quality control and timely delivery to customers. Ayman has attended several business conferences, including CES, as part of another product developing company. He’s the founder of one of the largest sport recruiting firm in the Ukraine. His tech company currently has three innovative projects currently in the works and is developing three more that will be released later this or next year.

Media Contact

Ayman Barakat

OBAK Tech – CEO and Co-Founder

Email: info@obaktech.com