NYC Lawyer Joseph Carbonaro Launches Search Engine Friendly Website

Employment Attorney Joseph Carbonaro , PC, has an uncommon approach to how he manages his client’s needs. Carbonaro has created a new website which is not only client centered, but is extremely approachable, user friendly, and speaks to their needs directly, reflecting his legal approach.

“As an attorney, I perform a service for people, not the other way around. What does this mean? This means that I return phone calls promptly and gladly; I will also communicate with you by email and text. While many attorneys will say the same thing, I go out of my way each day to prove it to you, which is why I’ve been named a top NYC employment lawyer. Although my style is informal and personable, I’m here to help you. That includes being an aggressive advocate for you when necessary. You’re entitled to the best representation for your problem.

I’ve termed my style “smart lawyering”.

For nearly 30 years, Carbonaro has been representing clients in both criminal and civil courts as a litigator. The depth of his experience began at the Legal Aid Society’s criminal defense division, where he tried cases within months of graduating from New England Law, Boston. Carbonaro left the Society in 1991 to pursue his own practice, where he originally concentrated in criminal defense, but quickly learned that since he was experienced as a criminal trial lawyer, he could easily handle civil cases too. Since then, he has become well-versed in educational law, as well as commercial litigation and employment matters representing small to midsize businesses, in addition to criminal defense. Carbonaro has tried about 100 cases to conclusion, a number that easily surpasses that of most partners in large “white shoe” firms.

