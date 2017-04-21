NuVet Labs Partners With Chelan County Sheriff’s Office To Help K9 Officers Stay Healthy

Pet Supplement Company Is Proud To Continue Support Of K9 Police Organizations Throughout The United States

Westlake Village, CA (PRUnderground) April 21st, 2017

NuVet Labs, maker of NuVet Plus, a highly regarded and reviewed pet supplement, has partnered with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in Washington to help keep their K9 Officers healthy and happy.

NuVet Plus has donated several bottles of NuVet Plus to each of the 4 German Shepherd K9 officers employed by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, and will continue to do so monthly to make sure the K9 officer’s nutritional needs are being met, and help keep them strong and healthy. “Helping pets stay healthy, and supporting the pet community, police dog programs, and rescue organizations are some of our highest priorities,” states Business Development Manager Tim Devine.

Sergeant Bruce Long shared his thoughts on partnering with NuVet Labs: “The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for NuVet’s assistance in maintaining our K9 program. Our 4 current dogs are happy and healthy now that they are on NuVet Plus and their joint supplement NuJoint DS. We will be adding our 5th dog late this summer, and that dog will be added to our new NuVet protocol. Thanks NuVet for contributing to our program and helping us obtain these dog vitamin supplements…”

Chelan County is located in the middle of Washington State and is an agricultural, and tourism based county. The county is approximately 60 miles wide and 90 miles tall with a population of 95,000 people. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Department has 70 personnel working to keep the county safe and protected. The mission of the canine unit of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has been to assist the patrol units, other Sheriff’s Office units and outside government agencies by maintaining and utilizing appropriately trained police dogs. These police dogs help to enforce laws, keep order, and assist the community. The Chelan County police dogs are trained to locate and apprehend wanted criminals, protect law enforcement personnel and citizens, locate evidence, find bomb devices, gun powder, illegal drugs, lost persons, and locate and recover lost property.

Read more about the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page, and learn more about NuVet Labs and read the NuVet reviews to see what other pet professionals, customers, K9 police units and rescue organizations have to say about NuVet Labs.

More About NuVet Labs

NuVet Labs® has been making the highest quality nutritional pet supplements since 1997. Made in the U.S.A. in an FDA-registered pharmaceutical laboratory, NuVet Labs products help pets stay healthy. For more information about NuVet Labs products, or to read more NuVet Plus reviews and testimonials visit http://www.nuvet.com or call 1-800-474-7044.

