Nutkase in a Nutshell: Encore Data Products Releases Rugged Protection for Laptops and Tablets

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (PRUnderground) June 29th, 2018

Encore Data Products, supplier of high-quality audio-visual equipment and technology accessories, announced the inclusion of NutKase Accessories into its product line. Like other product offerings from Encore, NutKase is geared towards the unique needs of academic and professional settings and has sold its durable products to schools and corporations in over 35 countries since 2011. The NutKase Bumpcase, one of the brand’s top sellers, protects iPads from damage with its rugged, user-friendly design that is much easier to grip than the slippery surface of the tablet on its own. With a patented V-Strap hand grip, 4-foot drop protection, and a custom-engineered reinforced TPU shell, the Bumpcase stands up to use and abuse by students of all ages.

The NutKase Bumpcase ipad case is as attractive as it is strong- with multiple color options and a student-friendly design complete with student ID card holder, the Bumpcase effectively protects 5th and 6th-Gen Apple iPads from becoming severely damaged upon being dropped by users in a school classroom setting. Its double-layer protection gives educators, parents, and administrators alike peace of mind when assigning iPads to students for school use. Thanks to the NutKase Bumpcase, students can have the latest technology at their fingertips without possibly creating exorbitant repair and replacement costs for their school faculty. “The quality and durability of fabric, stitching and color options of the products – makes it aspirational as well as a practical solution to device protection,” said Oliver Page, co-founder of NutKase, about combining elements of long-lasting ruggedness and aesthetics into his company’s products.

For schools that are worried about checking out laptop computers for student use, NutKase Accessories’ other offerings, the Always On ballistic folio and the Always On Slim Ruggedized Universal Laptop Case, can save staff and students a number of headaches thanks to its rugged construction and durable protection against drops, dents, and other mishaps. Made from lightweight water-resistant nylon and a rigid internal neoprene lining, the NutKase Always On ballistic folio is designed to offer maximum protection to an 11″ Google Chromebook. As its name implies, the Always On ballistic folio is attached to the computer with durable straps that do not block the screen or keyboard, allowing students full access to their laptops without having to remove the protective case at any time. An included shoulder strap facilitates easy transportation from class to class throughout the school day.

The Always On Slim laptop bag offers even greater protection, with crush-proof honeycomb panels, a 360-degree padded frame, and two layers of cushioning on each side of the case. Both Always On case options come in eight colors and include a 10-year warranty to ensure quality. For additional school spirit, NutKase can emboss the case with your school’s logo upon request.

