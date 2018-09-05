Nunnbetter Dance Theatre Celebrates 20 years of Excellence in Dance Training in Bergen County

Building on NDT’s 20 year history of outstanding dance instruction and professional productions, new leadership, additional faculty and exciting opportunities for dancers on the horizon

Bergenfield, NJ (PRUnderground) September 5th, 2018

Nunnbetter Dance Theatre, one of Bergen County’s elite dance schools is excited to announce their 20th Anniversary season. This 20th Anniversary year brings about a renewed sense of energy and commitment to providing Bergen County families with the very best in dance training. Located in Bergenfield, NJ, Nunnbetter Dance Theatre has been teaching and shaping young dancers since 1997. While the ownership of Nunnbetter Dance Theatre changed hands in 2017 with Founder Leath Nunn passing the reigns to two Bergen County residents, Kimberly Galberaith and Portia Moldez, the strength and growth of this family oriented studio has never been better. “It was important for us to continue the legacy that Leath Nunn created. NDT is about integrity, professionalism and most of all family. We are proud that the students who attend NDT not only go on to have incredible dance careers, attend prestigious colleges and universities, we are proud that our dancers grow into confident, respectful and contributing members of society.”, says NDT Co-Director, Kimberly Galberaith

Known for excellence in dance instruction, emphasizing proper technique and strong dance fundamentals, NDT is proud to boast a remarkable world renowned faculty including Eleanor D’Antuono, Prima Ballerina Emeritus of American Ballet Theatre. Readers can visit the NDT website faculty page to read more about the incredible team of Dance Educators at Nunnbetter Dance Theatre.

Nunnbetter Dance Theatre classes cater to students starting at age 3 with programing levels for beginner through pre-professional and every level in between. NDT boasts an impressive list of alumni, including ballet dancers who are now members of the Ballet Theatre of Maryland, The Washington Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, Tulsa Ballet and NWA Ballet Theatre to name just a few. In addition to ballet, Nunnbetter Dance Theatre also provides the highest level of professional dance training in many other dance disciplines including Jazz, Tap, Hip Hop, Cotemporary, Modern, and Theater Dance with current and former students having been seen on Broadway in Once, Matilda, The Lion King, The King and I, A Christmas Story, School of Rock, Les Miserable and in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

While Nunnbetter Dance Theatre is not a “competition” school, NDT does offer students professional performance opportunities. During this 20th Anniversary, students will have the opportunity to audition for and be cast in the NDT full-scale production of the Nutcracker. “Students cast in the Nutcracker learn so much from rehearsing with our incredible choreographers and faculty as well as performing alongside ballet professionals. It is very much like a series of master classes that culminate in an outstanding production” says Ernie Prinz, Artistic Director of the NDT Company.

“And this year we are very excited that just prior to the NDT production of the Nutcracker the new Disney live animation film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms will be released. NDT and Teaneck Cinemas will be partnering on a fun community event which will be announced later this fall.” adds NDT Co-Director, Portia Moldez.

Classes at Nunnbetter Dance Theatre begin on Monday, September 10th and run thru June 16, 2019. Schedule and registration information can be found at www.NunnbetterDance.com NDT is also offering a Free Day of Dance on Saturday, September 8th starting at 10:00 a.m. where students of any age can come and take trial classes in many of the dance styles offered at NDT. There is also a special 1:30 performance open to the public on Saturday, September 8th. All are invited to come and see just what Nunnbetter Dance Theatre is all about. To learn more about NDT or our 20th Anniversary Nutcracker production call 201-385-9638 or visit www.NunnbetterDance.com

About Nunnbetter Dance Theatre

