NSI Partners Relaunches Its Agency Website

In website design, flat is the new black

(PRUnderground) March 31st, 2017

Digital marketing agency NSI Partners LLC has unveiled a bold new design for its NSIpartners.com website. NSI’s fourth makeover in 16 years, the new flat, banded design reflects the latest thinking in conveying website content through computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Todd Dawson, who has managed NSI’s branding since the company’s founding, was lead designer for the six-month project. Though a number of website platforms are currenly in vogue, Dawson chose WordPress, citing NSI’s familiarity with the CMS and the company’s site requirements.

“We experimented with various frameworks and themes before deciding on the technical buildout,” says Dawson. “The final result provides NSI’s messaging a strong, updated look-and-feel that maintains its differentiation from other providers, and works equally well on mobile and desktop devices,” he says.

The site’s flat, banded design elements aren’t just the latest trend, according to web-design expert Winn Jewett, founder of Oxbow Labs. “Flat design is appealing and effective because it focuses attention on content,” says Jewett. “It provides just enough visual intrigue to hold your attention, but not enough to distract you. The new site feels a lot easier to use; the flat design is definitely cleaner. I think it uses color really effectively as well — it uses lots of colors, but doesn’t feel overpowering.”

In addition to the bold design elements, the new site features streamlined menus for fast access to content sections, as well expanded options for contacting NSI to discuss marketing needs. The company will continue to add multimedia educational content in the near future.

About NSI Partners LLC

NSI Partners, LLC is a digital marketing agency that helps clients increase their visibility, audience share, and revenue. We do this by integrating sound business practices with new technologies. For most clients, our solutions increase the effectiveness of their interactive marketing, sales, distribution and/or back-office management channels.

Clients choose NSI because we develop and manage projects that accomplish quantifiable marketing goals, efficiently and affordably. Working hard to fulfill our clients’ goals has earned us their trust. That trust is reflected in our high retention rate — many clients have worked with us for over a decade.

Our client services include strategy development; website production, application development and hosting; search, social-media, email and related marketing campaigns; and, specialized public-relations projects, including consumer education.