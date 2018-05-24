Now Every Business Can Have an Online Portfolio With FlipHTML5 Digital Publishing Platform

Publishing online has never been so simple with FlipHTML5 digital publishing platform. Now every business can have an online portfolio and reach out to clients around the world.

Hong Kong, China (PRUnderground) May 24th, 2018

Everyone wishes for their production to hit the market and reach out to a maximum number of people globally. FlipHTML5 has come with digital publishing platform, which is used by millions of individuals and entrepreneurs to post and publish booklets, catalogues, and magazines for the world to read. Businesses can share products along with their details online from this platform itself.

Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 states, “With the surge in the number of readers online, it only made sense to create magazines and booklets that are available to readers online. That has been our prime focus while innovating on the digital publishing platform.”

The best aspect of this platform is it is accessible around the world and secondly, it is free. When it comes to creating the flip book styled magazine or booklet, all that anyone has to do is just convert it from a PDF. It will take very little time and with additional features like animation and cool graphics that are already available on the software, one just can go ahead and create some magnificent reading material.

As a visionary digital publishing platform, FlipHTML5 has covered various aspects of designing, and conceptualizing as much as the publishing and sharing options. A quick walkthrough takes the users to simply understand the functioning and create their own magazine or flip book.

The platform has over one thousand and more templates of the layout to choose from and they are totally fit for customization as well. Along with that, it is easy to understand and create fascinating add-ons, like videos and audio files aiding the content’s readability.

Navigation plays a vital role in easy reading too. Embedding media files to make the content engaging is also easy with the software. So, the authors can get to customize this as well and have the page navigation go horizontally or vertically. Additionally, a few tools come in handy helping in self-hosting, and in popularizing the brand worldwide.

For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/ .

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.