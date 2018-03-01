Nourison and Studio NYC Design® Announce Partnership and Launch of the Organic Modern Collection

Saddle Brook, NJ (PRUnderground) March 1st, 2018

Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer, Nourison announces the launch of a new partnership with Manhattan-based Studio NYC Design® to produce an affordable luxury collection of rugs, pillows and throws. The new collection of coordinated home accents, designed by Co-Founder of Studio NYC Design, Nancy Fire, embodies the style, energy, and unique complexity of New York City along with an organic, modern, and nature-inspired feel.

The Organic Modern nature-inspired collection consists of an eclectic blend of unexpected patterns using a jacquard-style weave to give the line a contemporary vibe. Colors ranging from shades of blues, to greys, and creams, each product’s style name, such as, Current, Tide, RiverBed and Phases, are representative of its place in nature.

The new collection combine Nourison’s 40 years as a leader in color design and innovation in home manufacturing with Fire’s 30 years of design experience. “When two experienced, family-operated design businesses get together, big and exciting things happen,” says Nancy Fire, founder and creative director of Design Works International and creative director of Studio NYC Design®.

“We are very pleased to partner with Nancy Fire and to launch Studio NYC Design® products. Nancy is a leader in the industry and her knowledge combined with our expertise has produced a fresh, affordable collection that will appeal to a wide audience,” said Julie Rosenblum, director of licensing at Nourison.

The Studio NYC Design® products will launch in April at select retailers, with pillows and throws ranging from $49.99 to $199.99 MSRP and area rugs from $199 to $999 MSRP

ABOUT STUDIO NYC DESIGN:

Studio NYC Design® is a lifestyle studio specializing in fabrics, rugs, and pillows. Behind the brand is Nancy Fire, co-founder & creative director of Design Works International in New York City. She has worked with major retailers and brands over the past 3 decades to create relevant product. SNYCD is proud to collaborate with Nourison in developing a stylish collection of rugs, pillows, and throws for today’s updated sensibility and modern style.

Media Contacts:

Lynn Munroe, 845.548.1211

lynn@maracaibomedia.com

About Nourison

Nourison is a leading global floor covering company that produces extensive collections of area rugs, broadloom carpet and home accessories at multiple price points from low to mid-market to luxury. A fully vertically integrated company, Nourison oversees almost every aspect of the manufacturing process and produces over 85% of their product assortment from sustainable, natural fibers. Their quality, extensive inventory and speed to market has made them valuable partners in the home furnishings and hospitality industries. Their product assortment includes licensed collections from well-known brands including Calvin Klein, Kathy Ireland, Waverly, Barclay Butera, Joseph Abboud, Peanuts and more. Nourison was founded in 1980 by the Peykar brothers in New York and still remains a family-owned company.



For further details, visit http://www.nourison.com

Media Contacts:

Giovanni Marra, Director of Marketing & Digital Strategy

T. 201.368.6900 x2252 • giovanni.marra@nourison.com