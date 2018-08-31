Nourish Sequim Becomes the First Platinum REAL Certified Restaurant in Washington

Nourish Sequim, located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington, achieves platinum level REAL Certification as a leader in the REAL food movement.

Nourish Sequim in beautiful Sequim, Washington, has undergone the Eat REAL® Certified Audit and become the first in the state to qualify for Platinum level certification. Nourish Sequim minimizes their environmental impact through sustainable practices and sources many ingredients from small neighboring farms, to create beautiful, organic dishes meant to highlight the bounty of the Pacific Northwest.

“The vision for Nourish was to create a place where everyone could eat delicious, clean, real food – it wouldn’t matter their dietary restrictions or choices – we would accommodate them” explains owner Tanya Rose. “Unfortunately today, so many people have challenges with food, so dining out can be a real challenge for them when it should be a pleasure.”

This certification incorporates responsible food preparation, sustainable produce sourcing, and a tiered (Silver, Gold, and Platinum) system for scoring restaurants that go above and beyond in their operations.

By becoming Platinum certified, Nourish Sequim is leading the highest ranking REAL Certified establishments representing the top 1% of nutrition and sustainability best-practice nationwide. On top of the REAL Certified audit standards, Platinum restaurants must also meet the following prerequisites:

A minimum score of 90% on the REAL Certified audit

100% of meat and poultry products are sourced from non-CAFO farms.

100% of seafood must be “green” according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Consumer Guide.

At least 50% of all oils used in food preparation are non-GMO.

100% of entrees contain at least one serving of vegetables that is not juiced, deep-fried, or sweetened.

None of the pre-packaged food items sold include ingredients from Eat REAL’s list of unacceptable ingredients.

Additionally, Nourish Sequim currently sources all lamb from Certified Humane farms, and chicken from farms certified by Global Animal Partnership (GAP) Step 3 or higher and is further recognized by REAL Certified and the ASPCA® Shop With Your Heart program.

“It was such a pleasure working with Tanya,” says Kristin Zellhart, Nutrition, Standards and Certification Manager at Eat REAL. “She is committed to driving positive change in the restaurant industry, and uses Nourish Sequim to showcase local, nutritious, sustainable REAL food in creative and delicious ways.”

The highly-coveted REAL certification has been achieved by over 500 restaurant and foodservice providers. Utilizing a points-based audit, third-party registered dieticians evaluate establishments through interviews and menu, supply chain and operations analysis. Those that earn sufficient points in the areas of Responsible (nutrition), Epicurean (preparation), Agricultural (sourcing) and Leadership (going above and beyond) are able to become REAL Certified.

About Eat REAL

Eat REAL® is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit dedicated to transforming America’s food system and fighting diet-related disease. Launched in 2012, Eat REAL Certified is a nutrition and sustainability best practices certification program aimed at realigning the food industry’s incentives with consumers’ health interests. The organization has certified over 500 restaurants, corporate cafes and university and school dining services in 35 states, with financial support from the Tennessee Department of Health, the Park Foundation, the Mary Black Foundation, the Campbell Foundation and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation President’s Grant Fund of the Princeton Area Community Foundation. More information can be found at www.eatreal.org.