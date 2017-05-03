Notre Dame Club of Miami Announces 2017 UND Celebration with Head Coach Brian Kelly

Local Notre Dame Club received the Outstanding Club of the Year Award

Miami, Florida (PRUnderground) May 3rd, 2017

The Notre Dame Club of Miami will be hosting their biggest event of the year, the 2017 UND Celebration, on Friday, May 12. The luncheon will be held at The Coral Gables Country Club, and Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly will be featured.

The Notre Dame Club of Miami received the 2015 Outstanding Club of the Year Award, and as a reward, Kelly will be the guest speaker of the 2017 UND Celebration.

This year marks Coach Kelly’s 26th season as a collegiate head coach. He is Notre Dame’s 29th head football coach, and he’s in his seventh year. He is the winningest active coach in the NCSS, and he has guided the Irish to win 55 games during his tenure. Coach Kelly ranks fifth in school history for wins.

Coach Kelly will speak at the 2017 UND Celebration, and he will also offer a Q&A session during the luncheon.

According to Notre Dame Club of Miami President Danny Yanez, “We have been looking forward to hosting Coach Kelly for the past year, after we were awarded Outstanding Club of the Year by the Alumni Association. We are honored to have him join us to celebrate our Club’s achievement and success, and I know our members are looking forward to hearing him share his insights on the upcoming football season. We invite all Irish fans to give him a warm South Florida welcome!”

The Outstanding Club of the Year Award is presented to one club which has excelled above others in support of the University’s mission and in service to its local constituents. Yanez is a 2008 graduate of Notre Dame, and under his leadership, the Club has organized 200+ events over the course of three years. These have included everything from networking happy hours to monthly service projects to golf tournaments. He has revitalized what was once a near-dormant club by growing membership 300% and donation revenue 7,400% since 2014, making the Miami Club one of the Notre Dame Alumni Association’s most successful clubs. Currently, there are more than 270 clubs around the world.

On November 11, 2017, Coach Kelly and the Fighting Irish will take on the Miami Hurricanes in Hard Rock Stadium. The teams last met in 2016, when Notre Dame won 30-27. Notre Dame leads the all-time series with Miami, 18-7-1.

Tickets for the 2017 UND Celebration are now available. Details can be found at http://miami.undclub.org .

About Notre Dame Club of Miami

The Notre Dame Club of Miami is a non-profit club serving Notre Dame alumni, students, parents, and friends in Miami with social, networking, and social concerns opportunities. The mission of the Notre Dame Club of Miami is to advance the interests of alumni and Notre Dame through lifelong relationships, and the club also raises funds for the Notre Dame Club of Miami’s Student Scholarship Foundation.