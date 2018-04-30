Norton Woman Is Busy as a Conductor, Competition Judge, and Sylvan In-Home Tutor

Norton's Donna Ficco, a retired school band director, has been active as a symphony conductor, music competition judge, and a Sylvan In-Home home tutor.

Donna Ficco, a resident of Norton, MA and retired middle school band director, has been active as an assistant symphony conductor and a judge of brass and woodwind competitions for the South Shore Conservatory in Hingham, which is the largest community school for the arts in Massachusetts. Ficco is also a provider of in home tutoring services for children who live in Norton, Mansfield, Easton, and the surrounding towns.

“When I can help students to create beautiful music that makes us both feel challenged and good about the outcome, it is the best,” says Ficco, who worked in the Weymouth Public School system from 1995 through 2014. “Teaching them the correct notes, as well as different ways to get a particular sound out of their instruments, is so much fun.”

A native of Holbrook, Ficco received her B.A. with a major in Secondary Education and a minor in Music from University of Massachusetts in Boston, and earned her Master of School Administration from American International College in Springfield. While in college, she was a member of the Longy Flute Symphony of Bard College in Cambridge and The Hingham Civic Orchestra. Ficco joined the Weymouth School system in 1995 as a band director and also worked a housemaster/assistant principal as well as a teacher of life skills to children with autism, Asperger’s, and other challenges.

Along with her musical pursuits, Ficco is also busy as a private tutor of English and reading with the newly launched Sylvan In-Home, which provides personalized one-on-one instruction for kindergarten through high school students. Ficco combines her past expertise as a tutor with Sylvan’s custom educational software, which runs on an iPad.

“Everyone learns differently and in their own way, and to see my students achieve results using the Sylvan program is very satisfying,” says Ficco, who has four grandchildren. “Their tools help me to determine if students need more time on a certain lesson or if they’ve mastered the material and we can move on to something new.

“Whether it’s young musicians or the kids who I tutor, I really enjoy working with children. Being creative and presenting them with multiple ways to help them achieve that ‘light bulb’ moment is so wonderful.”

